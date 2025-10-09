Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the third stage of World Cup qualifying, Honduras will host Costa Rica at home. The match will take place on the night of Friday, October 10, kicking off at 4:00 CET. Here’s a preview and a betting tip for the game.

Honduras vs Costa Rica: Match Preview

Honduras have made a decent start to the third qualifying stage. Not perfect, but certainly better than Costa Rica, giving them an advantage ahead of this encounter. In the opening round, Honduras were held to a goalless draw by Haiti. In the second round, however, they secured a convincing 2–0 victory over Nicaragua. As a result, Honduras sit at the top of the group with four points from two matches.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, have dropped points in both of their fixtures in this stage. They failed to defeat Nicaragua in their opener despite playing with a man advantage, settling for a 1–1 draw. In their next match against Haiti, Costa Rica initially took a 2–0 lead but astonishingly let it slip, finding themselves 3–2 down by the 86th minute. They managed to salvage a 3–3 draw in stoppage time, meaning they now have two points from two matches — two behind Honduras.

Both teams were flawless in the second qualifying round, each collecting the maximum 12 points. Both sides are legitimate contenders for a spot in the final World Cup qualifying phase. Honduras last appeared at the World Cup in 2014, while Costa Rica featured in 2022.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Costa Rica are winless in their last four matches: three draws and one defeat.

Honduras have lost only once in their last six games.

In their previous meeting, Costa Rica defeated Honduras 3–1. Honduras last beat Costa Rica in 2021.

Probable Lineups

Honduras: Menjivar; Najar, F. Flores, Santamaría, Rosales; D. Flores, Arriaga; Quioto, Benguche, Palma; Lozano

Costa Rica: Navas; K. Mora, Calvo, Gamboa, J. Vargas, J. Mora; C. Vargas, Galo, Borges; Ugalde, Martínez

Prediction

Both teams have tremendous motivation to win. Nothing has been decided yet, and Costa Rica are currently in danger of missing the World Cup entirely. Expect a tense and entertaining match. The suggested bet: both teams to score.