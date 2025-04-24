RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Photo: https://x.com/Holstein_Kiel/Author unknownn
Holstein Kiel Holstein Kiel
Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel - Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
- : -
Germany, Kiel, Holstein Stadion
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
On April 26, 2025, Holstein Kiel will host Borussia Monchengladbach at their home stadium for the 31st round of the German Bundesliga. Let's consider a bet on the teams' scoring performance in this match.

Holstein Kiel

Holstein Kiel continues to be in a deep crisis: the team is at the bottom of the standings with 19 points after 30 rounds and has virtually no chance of survival. They are on a seven-match winless streak (4 draws and 3 losses). During this period, the team conceded 14 goals but managed to score 8 — in six of the last seven matches, Holstein found the net. Furthermore, in six of the last seven matches, both teams scored, and five games ended with a total of over 2.5 goals.

In the last round, the club achieved an important draw against one of the championship leaders, playing 1-1 away against Leipzig. This result can be considered an excellent achievement given the team's unstable performances.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach continues the fight for European competition and is in ninth place in the standings with 44 points. The gap from fourth-placed Leipzig is only five points, so the chances of finishing in the European spots remain. However, the team has approached the match with Holstein amid a three-match winless streak.

In the previous round, Monchengladbach lost 2-3 away to Borussia Dortmund, and before that, they lost at home to Freiburg 1-2. Despite the poor results, the team consistently scores — in the last five rounds, they have found the net 9 times, averaging 1.8 goals per game. In four of these matches, both teams scored, and in three cases, the total exceeded 2.5 goals.

It is also worth noting that in the first round, Borussia confidently defeated Holstein Kiel at home with a score of 4-1.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Holstein Kiel has the worst defense in the league, conceding 71 goals.
  • Holstein Kiel has not won in 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • The last 4 matches involving Holstein Kiel ended with more than 3.5 total goals.
  • In 6 of the last 7 matches involving Holstein Kiel, both teams scored.
  • Borussia Monchengladbach has not won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • In 5 of the last 7 matches involving Borussia Monchengladbach, both teams scored.

Probable lineups

  • Holstein Kiel: Dähne, Becker, Ivezic, Geschwill, Remberg, Gigovic, Tolkin, Rosenboom, Skrzybski, Machino, Bernhardsson.
  • Borussia Monchengladbach: Thiago Pereira Cardoso, Ulrich, Elvedi, Scally, Itakura, Weigl, Reitz, Steger, Cvancara, Plea, Kleindienst.

Prediction for Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Holstein Kiel is desperately trying to challenge their opponents but consistently struggles in defense, having the worst defense in the league. Monchengladbach consistently scores and tends to play openly. Both teams often exchange goals, and in recent matches, the total over 2.5 has been confidently surpassed. In this situation, it is logical to expect a high-scoring game in this match. My bet is on a total of over 2.5 goals with odds of 1.5.

