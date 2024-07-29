Hoffenheim vs Norwich Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 2.17 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We continue to track friendly matches, this time we will talk about the confrontation Hoffenheim - Norwich. Exclusive prediction for this meeting prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Hoffenheim

“Blue and white” last season did not look stable, taking only the seventh line in the Bundesliga. Even this position allowed them to break into the main grid of the Europa League, so the team will have some nice worries.

Hoffenheim this summer managed to play two matches, although the opponents were not of the highest level. First, they beat Waldorf from the regional league with a score of 7:1, and then defeated Elfersberg from the second division - 3:1. The team professes attacking soccer, which is evident from the results of both official meetings and friendlies.

Norwich

“Canaries” last season spent last season in the Championship, where they took sixth place, this position allowed to fight in the playoffs, where they immediately lost to Leeds on the sum of two meetings.

Norwich is not yet impressive in control matches, first they beat Northampton from the fourth strongest division - 3:0, and then there was a series of three matches without wins, during this time managed to score only one goal: 0:3 from Brugge, 1:1 with Standard and 0:1 from Magdeburg. The battle against the representative of the Bundesliga will be a serious test.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Previously, the clubs have never played each other.

In control games with Hoffenheim scored at least 4 goals per match, but at Norwich betting total more than 2.5 goals came in 2 games out of four.

Bookmakers have put the following odds for this match: W1 - 1.57, X - 4.1, W2 - 5.1.

Hoffenheim vs Norwich Prediction

In such a confrontation Hoffenheim is quoted as the favorite, although Norwich is not one of those opponents who can be considered passable. There is a high probability that the teams will show effective soccer, for this reason, I consider it appropriate to bet on a total of more than 3 goals.