Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive?

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Getty Images
Hoffenheim
30 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, August 30, the second round of the Bundesliga will see Hoffenheim host Eintracht. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Here’s your match preview and prediction.

Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: match preview

Hoffenheim finished last Bundesliga season in 15th place, just three points clear of the relegation zone—a disastrous campaign. However, their pre-season for the new campaign was nothing short of brilliant, racking up eight wins in friendly matches. On top of that, Hoffe kicked off the season with a bang, thrashing Hansa 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal. In the opening Bundesliga round, they traveled to take on Bayer and, despite trailing during the match, managed to turn things around and snatch a 2-1 victory. Hoffenheim’s winning streak now stands at ten games in a row.

Eintracht, meanwhile, finished third last season and secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Over the summer, the Frankfurt side lost their top scorer and attacking leader, Ekitike, who moved to Liverpool. Nevertheless, they’ve started the season in style: a 5-0 demolition of Engers in the DFB-Pokal, followed by a 4-1 rout of Werder in the Bundesliga opener. It’s been a flying start, with plenty of goals to show for it.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hoffenheim have won ten matches in a row.
  • Eintracht have lost just one of their last ten games.
  • Hoffenheim have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches.
  • The last head-to-head clash ended in a 2-2 draw.
  • In the last nine meetings between these sides, there have always been at least four goals scored in total.

Probable lineups

  • Hoffenheim: Baumann; Promel, Chavez, Akpoguma, Bernardo; Tohumcu, Avdullahu, Kramaric; Asllani, Lemperle, Toure.
  • Eintracht: Zetterer; Christensen, Koch, Collins, Theate; Larsson, Chaibi; Doan, Uzun, Bagoya; Burkardt.

Prediction

Both teams have made a strong start and are determined to keep their winning runs going. Their recent head-to-heads have consistently delivered plenty of goals, and this clash promises to be just as entertaining. Prediction: total goals over 3 at odds of 1.75.

Comments
