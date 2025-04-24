Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest?

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 2.06 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, April 26, in the 31st round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will play away against Hoffenheim. The game kicks off at 15:30 Central European Time. I'm placing a bet on the number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Hoffenheim is unbeaten in 4 consecutive home matches.

Hoffenheim has won only 1 of their last 6 Bundesliga matches.

Borussia Dortmund has scored 12 goals in their last 4 Bundesliga games.

In the 14th round of this season, Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim drew 1-1.

Hoffenheim has beaten Borussia Dortmund only once in their last 10 encounters.

Match preview

Hoffenheim has completely failed this season. The "Blues" are playing extremely poorly, and they're fortunate that there are three teams at the bottom of the table who have had even worse seasons: Heidenheim, Bochum, and Holstein Kiel. However, relegation is unlikely for Hoffenheim. With 4 rounds to go, they are in 15th place, 8 points ahead of Heidenheim, who are in 16th.

In February and March, Hoffenheim had an excellent unbeaten run, but Christian Ilzer's team is now on the decline again. In the previous round, Hoffenheim lost to Freiburg (2-3), before defeating Mainz (2-0), losing to RB Leipzig (1-3), and drawing with Augsburg (1-1). Hoffenheim has collected only 4 points in the last 5 rounds.

Borussia Dortmund also wants to forget this season as soon as possible. The Black and Yellows performed poorly in the Bundesliga and are at risk of missing out on the Champions League next season. After 30 rounds, Dortmund is in fifth place, 4 points behind the top 4. Obviously, to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League, Niko Kovac's team needs to win all remaining 4 games.

However, Niko Kovac has unexpectedly managed to significantly improve the team's results. The club has already decided that the Croatian coach will stay on for the next season. In the previous Bundesliga round, Borussia Dortmund defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2, and before that, they took points from Bayern (2-2), thrashed Freiburg (4-1), and defeated Mainz (3-1). Borussia Dortmund has not been in such good form this season.

In the Champions League, the "Bees" reached the quarter-finals, where they lost 0-4 away to Barcelona but managed a 3-1 victory in the return leg.

Possible lineups

Hoffenheim: Baumann - Chavez, Estigor, Nsoki - Kaderabek, Stach, Geiger, Bulter - Toure, Kramaric - Tabakovic

Baumann - Chavez, Estigor, Nsoki - Kaderabek, Stach, Geiger, Bulter - Toure, Kramaric - Tabakovic Borussia Dortmund: Kobel - Anton, Can, Bensebaini - Nmecha - Ryerson, Chukwuemeka, Brandt, Svensson - Guirassy, Adeyemi

Prediction for Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

We are in for a match featuring a team that has played terribly in defense all season against Borussia Dortmund's strong attack. I'm betting that the game will be high-scoring, and we'll see more than 3 goals.