Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

On Saturday, May 18, in the final match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will host Bayern Munich. The match will kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. The predictions and bets for this encounter have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim approaches the final match of the season in seventh place, which could qualify them for the Europa League next season if Bayer Leverkusen wins the German Cup final. Freiburg trails Hoffenheim by just one point, making this match crucial for Pellegrino Matarazzo's team.

In the previous Bundesliga round, Hoffenheim thrashed the season's main underdog Darmstadt with a resounding 6-0 victory. Before that, they salvaged a draw in the dying minutes against RB Leipzig (1-1).

Bayern Munich

Regarding Bayern, following their exit from the Champions League semifinals, the focus has shifted away from football. The primary topic is who will coach Bayern next season. After failed negotiations with several candidates, it appears that Thomas Tuchel will continue to manage the team.

Despite the lack of tournament motivation, Bayern comfortably defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 in the previous round, following an away defeat to Stuttgart (1-3). Due to numerous injuries, the coaching staff has been forced to heavily rotate the squad in the final matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 17th round of this season, Bayern convincingly defeated Hoffenheim 3-0.

Bayern has won only 3 of their last 7 away matches against Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim has defeated Bayern 4 times in their entire history.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern will field an experimental lineup, while Hoffenheim desperately needs points. My bet is a double chance for Hoffenheim (1X).