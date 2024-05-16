RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction DAZN
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany 18 may 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Hoffenheim wont lose
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 18, in the final match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will host Bayern Munich. The match will kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. The predictions and bets for this encounter have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim approaches the final match of the season in seventh place, which could qualify them for the Europa League next season if Bayer Leverkusen wins the German Cup final. Freiburg trails Hoffenheim by just one point, making this match crucial for Pellegrino Matarazzo's team.

In the previous Bundesliga round, Hoffenheim thrashed the season's main underdog Darmstadt with a resounding 6-0 victory. Before that, they salvaged a draw in the dying minutes against RB Leipzig (1-1).

Bayern Munich

Regarding Bayern, following their exit from the Champions League semifinals, the focus has shifted away from football. The primary topic is who will coach Bayern next season. After failed negotiations with several candidates, it appears that Thomas Tuchel will continue to manage the team.

Despite the lack of tournament motivation, Bayern comfortably defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 in the previous round, following an away defeat to Stuttgart (1-3). Due to numerous injuries, the coaching staff has been forced to heavily rotate the squad in the final matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 17th round of this season, Bayern convincingly defeated Hoffenheim 3-0.
  • Bayern has won only 3 of their last 7 away matches against Hoffenheim.
  • Hoffenheim has defeated Bayern 4 times in their entire history.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern will field an experimental lineup, while Hoffenheim desperately needs points. My bet is a double chance for Hoffenheim (1X).

Prediction on game Hoffenheim wont lose
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 09:00 Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.83 Cori Gauff Recommended MelBet
Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Sweden Bet now MelBet
Finland vs Austria prediction World Championship Today, 09:20 Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.61 Austria Bet now MelBet
National Bank vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 National Bank Odds: 1.59 Al Masry SC Recommended MelBet
ENPPI vs Future FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 ENPPI Odds: 1.87 Future FC Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:11 Newcastle could lose their star for less than £100million Football news Today, 06:05 Athletic Bilbao substituted their goalkeeper in the 61st minute. The reason is quite intriguing Football news Today, 05:40 Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign one of the Bundesliga's top scorers Boxing News Today, 05:12 "Not if, but when I win," commented Alexander Usyk on the upcoming fight against Fury Football news Today, 05:09 "No doubt about it". Ten Hag reacted to rumours of Fernandes moving to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:36 Athletic have put a condition on all bidders for their top star Football news Today, 04:33 "We will do everything to win the Cup," Eric ten Hag thanked the fans for their support Football news Today, 04:17 Real Madrid legend turned down Bayer. He already knows where he wants to play Football news Today, 03:49 An assist and a red card. How the Chelsea captain returned to the field after injury Football news Today, 03:42 Almeria – Barcelona Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Cori Gauff prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey Today USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Las Palmas vs Betis prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024