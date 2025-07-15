RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction https://x.com/fc_travel_
HJK
HJK HJK Schedule HJK Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Helsinki, Bolt Arena
NSI Runavik
NSI Runavik NSI Runavik Schedule NSI Runavik Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Thursday, 17 July 2025, the Bolt Arena in Helsinki will host the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round between Finland’s HJK and Faroe Islands’ NSI Runavik.

Interesting facts and head-to-head:

  • The first match was played on 10 July 2025 and ended in a sensational 4-0 victory for Runavik.
  • For HJK, this marked their fifth consecutive away game in European competition without a win.
  • Despite a generally strong attack, HJK concede an average of 1.33 goals per away match.
  • This was Runavik’s first ever win over a Finnish club in official competitions.
  • In the previous encounter, HJK were reduced to ten men after a sending-off, which impacted the final score.

Match preview:

The return leg between HJK and Runavik in the UEFA Conference League’s first qualifying round promises to be a high-stakes affair — not only because of what’s on the line, but also due to the stunning result of the first game, where the Faroe Islanders thrashed the Finnish side 4-0.

The match in Runavik was a real shocker for HJK. The team conceded as early as the 12th minute and then three more times, including goals in the second half when they were down to ten men. A defender’s red card and a total loss of focus led to one of HJK’s most humiliating European defeats in recent years. The side looked disorganized both in positional defense and at set pieces, allowing Runavik to dictate play all over the pitch.

Runavik’s form is nothing short of impressive. The club is playing balanced, attacking football: in recent domestic and European matches, their home scoring average is 3.08 goals per game, and they are unbeaten in 9 out of their last 10 home fixtures. The team shows a clear structure and capitalizes on both opponents’ positional mistakes and set-piece chances.

HJK, meanwhile, despite a decent record in the Finnish league, are struggling in Europe, especially away from home. They haven’t won on the road in European competition for five matches running and concede over a goal per game on average. Their home form is more convincing, but after a 0-4 defeat, they’ll need nothing short of a miracle — at least four unanswered goals — to progress.

Probable line-ups:

  • HJK: Leevainen – Leino, Linde, Andersson, Eronen – Werner, Torvainen, Pulkkinen – Hamrun, Pojalla, Kerttinen.
  • NSI Runavik: Bjargardsson – Hansen, Senning, Jensen, Olafsson – Nielsen, Johansen, Steinsvik, Lund – Karlsson, Petersen.

HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction:

Given the form, motivation, and the first leg result, Runavik look far more stable. Even if they don’t win in Helsinki, the team has every chance to advance on aggregate. For HJK, this is a matter of pride and their last shot to save face in front of their home fans, so I predict over 3 total goals in the match (odds 1.75).

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
97’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
78’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
48’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
48’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores