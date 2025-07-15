HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, 17 July 2025, the Bolt Arena in Helsinki will host the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round between Finland’s HJK and Faroe Islands’ NSI Runavik.

Interesting facts and head-to-head:

The first match was played on 10 July 2025 and ended in a sensational 4-0 victory for Runavik.

For HJK, this marked their fifth consecutive away game in European competition without a win.

Despite a generally strong attack, HJK concede an average of 1.33 goals per away match.

This was Runavik’s first ever win over a Finnish club in official competitions.

In the previous encounter, HJK were reduced to ten men after a sending-off, which impacted the final score.

Match preview:

The return leg between HJK and Runavik in the UEFA Conference League’s first qualifying round promises to be a high-stakes affair — not only because of what’s on the line, but also due to the stunning result of the first game, where the Faroe Islanders thrashed the Finnish side 4-0.

The match in Runavik was a real shocker for HJK. The team conceded as early as the 12th minute and then three more times, including goals in the second half when they were down to ten men. A defender’s red card and a total loss of focus led to one of HJK’s most humiliating European defeats in recent years. The side looked disorganized both in positional defense and at set pieces, allowing Runavik to dictate play all over the pitch.

Runavik’s form is nothing short of impressive. The club is playing balanced, attacking football: in recent domestic and European matches, their home scoring average is 3.08 goals per game, and they are unbeaten in 9 out of their last 10 home fixtures. The team shows a clear structure and capitalizes on both opponents’ positional mistakes and set-piece chances.

HJK, meanwhile, despite a decent record in the Finnish league, are struggling in Europe, especially away from home. They haven’t won on the road in European competition for five matches running and concede over a goal per game on average. Their home form is more convincing, but after a 0-4 defeat, they’ll need nothing short of a miracle — at least four unanswered goals — to progress.

Probable line-ups:

HJK: Leevainen – Leino, Linde, Andersson, Eronen – Werner, Torvainen, Pulkkinen – Hamrun, Pojalla, Kerttinen.

Leevainen – Leino, Linde, Andersson, Eronen – Werner, Torvainen, Pulkkinen – Hamrun, Pojalla, Kerttinen. NSI Runavik: Bjargardsson – Hansen, Senning, Jensen, Olafsson – Nielsen, Johansen, Steinsvik, Lund – Karlsson, Petersen.

HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction:

Given the form, motivation, and the first leg result, Runavik look far more stable. Even if they don’t win in Helsinki, the team has every chance to advance on aggregate. For HJK, this is a matter of pride and their last shot to save face in front of their home fans, so I predict over 3 total goals in the match (odds 1.75).