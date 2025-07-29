HJK Helsinki vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Win HJK Odds: 1.79 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the second qualifying round of the Conference League will take place on Thursday in Helsinki, where local powerhouse HJK will host Bulgaria's Arda Kardzhali. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Finnish giants, after a goalless draw in the first leg, enter the return fixture as favorites—especially on home turf, where they traditionally perform with confidence. In the previous round, HJK already pulled off a dramatic comeback after a heavy defeat, thrashing Runavik 5-0 in extra time, and now they hope to capitalize on that experience against Arda.

Despite a lackluster attack in the first match (just two shots, none on target), HJK compensate with consistency, particularly at home, where they average over two goals per game. Their dominant domestic form (four wins in six matches) and a recent 4-2 triumph over Gnistan boost their confidence heading into the decisive leg.

The Bulgarian side, left goalless in the first match despite 13 attempts (five on target), may rue missed chances. Arda are clearly struggling in attack: just one goal scored in three official matches this season—a potentially critical weakness away from home.

On the road, Arda remain inconsistent—no wins in their last five away fixtures. While they looked solid at home, their lack of cutting edge up front and poor recent results make it hard to believe they’ll progress further.

Probable lineups

HJK Helsinki : Neigeys, Jylitolve, Tikkanen, Antzoulas, Simojoki, Kouassivi-Benissan, Kanellopoulos, Kallinen, Mentu, Michel, Meriluoto

: Neigeys, Jylitolve, Tikkanen, Antzoulas, Simojoki, Kouassivi-Benissan, Kanellopoulos, Kallinen, Mentu, Michel, Meriluoto Arda: Gospodinov, Velev, Eboa, Guseynov, Velkovski, Kotev, Yusein, Shinyashiki, Vutov, Karagaren, Nikolov

Match facts and head-to-head

The first meeting between these teams ended 0-0, despite Arda firing 13 shots.

All three of Arda’s official matches this season have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

HJK have not lost a European home match since August 2022.

Prediction

Despite the goalless draw in the first leg, the match lacked entertainment—both teams are more focused on structure and defense than attacking flair. HJK look the more mature and balanced side, while Arda continue to struggle in the final third. Our tip: HJK to win at odds of 1.79.