RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023

Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023

Hibernian Hibernian
Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Hibernian - Aston Villa
-
- : -
International, Edinburgh, Easter Road Stadium
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review Playoff Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On August 24, Easter Road (Edinburgh) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Hibernian will compete with Aston Villa. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Hibernian


The club can be attributed to the so-called “second tier” of Scottish football. The last, fourth championship title was issued back in 1952, but, at the same time, it turns out to remind of itself occasionally in the cup tournament. Speaking about the Premiership, “the Hibs” often hold a relatively high level. As for the previous season, the team got the 5th place – this is just the last place from which the representatives of the country can go to the European competitions. Of course, it is a ticket only to the Conference League, which had to start back in July. And there happened a sensation: the British club managed to lose to Inter Escaldes in Andorra. However, that 1-2 misfire was more than compensated by defeating the opponent with a 6-1 score. Well, then, there was a positive surprise: Lucerne, the ex-champion of Switzerland, was overcome. And everything was decided already in native Edinburgh – the team achieved the final 3-1 score. An away 2-2 draw was enough for the overall success after the higher mentioned result.

Aston Villa


The team has been playing under the rule of Unai Emery since the previous autumn. The irony is that the Spanish specialist left Villarreal, with which he finished in the 7th place in the Primera in 2021/2023, in order to finish the performance in the same position with new wards. It goes without saying that it was a kind of mediocre result for “the Yellow Submarine”, when then everyone reasonably considered such an outcome of an incomplete season as serious progress under the rule of the new manager in Birmingham. The belief that there will be a continuation allowed to lure not only Pau Torres, who obviously had come to “his” coach, but also Zaniolo and Diaby in the summer. At the same time, the Premier League began with a “cold shower” in the form of a 1-5 failure in the battle against Newcastle. And it is not clear what will be the motivation of the British club, and Emery himself, to participate in the youngest and lowest-ranked of European competition.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The old-timers of British football managed to avoid the official matches at the international stage.

Predictions


Bookmakers are confident in the victory of the British team. Still, this is the first duel and one should not overestimate the potential entertainment. We are waiting for “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.86).

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League Today, 15:00 Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.62 BSC Young Boys Recommended Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Braga Odds: 1.73 Panathinaikos Bet now BetWinner
Champions League Today, 15:00 Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Molde Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Europa Conference League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 2.34 Besiktas Recommended MelBet
Europa League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.69 Zorya Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:04 Referees in England banned from eating certain foods before matches Football news Today, 05:38 World's sexiest athlete Alice Schmidt challenged Holland (photo) Football news Today, 05:00 Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced Football news Today, 04:00 Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United lose star rookie due to injury Football news Today, 01:40 PSG striker could move to West Ham Football news Today, 01:22 Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 00:50 Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club Football news Today, 00:00 Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023