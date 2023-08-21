Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.86 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 24, Easter Road (Edinburgh) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Hibernian will compete with Aston Villa. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Hibernian



The club can be attributed to the so-called “second tier” of Scottish football. The last, fourth championship title was issued back in 1952, but, at the same time, it turns out to remind of itself occasionally in the cup tournament. Speaking about the Premiership, “the Hibs” often hold a relatively high level. As for the previous season, the team got the 5th place – this is just the last place from which the representatives of the country can go to the European competitions. Of course, it is a ticket only to the Conference League, which had to start back in July. And there happened a sensation: the British club managed to lose to Inter Escaldes in Andorra. However, that 1-2 misfire was more than compensated by defeating the opponent with a 6-1 score. Well, then, there was a positive surprise: Lucerne, the ex-champion of Switzerland, was overcome. And everything was decided already in native Edinburgh – the team achieved the final 3-1 score. An away 2-2 draw was enough for the overall success after the higher mentioned result.

Aston Villa



The team has been playing under the rule of Unai Emery since the previous autumn. The irony is that the Spanish specialist left Villarreal, with which he finished in the 7th place in the Primera in 2021/2023, in order to finish the performance in the same position with new wards. It goes without saying that it was a kind of mediocre result for “the Yellow Submarine”, when then everyone reasonably considered such an outcome of an incomplete season as serious progress under the rule of the new manager in Birmingham. The belief that there will be a continuation allowed to lure not only Pau Torres, who obviously had come to “his” coach, but also Zaniolo and Diaby in the summer. At the same time, the Premier League began with a “cold shower” in the form of a 1-5 failure in the battle against Newcastle. And it is not clear what will be the motivation of the British club, and Emery himself, to participate in the youngest and lowest-ranked of European competition.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The old-timers of British football managed to avoid the official matches at the international stage.

Predictions



Bookmakers are confident in the victory of the British team. Still, this is the first duel and one should not overestimate the potential entertainment. We are waiting for “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.86).

