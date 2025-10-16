ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
FC Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction Photo: x.com/FCH1846/ Author unknownn
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Bundesliga Germany (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Heidenheim, Voith-Arena
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the seventh round of the German Bundesliga, Heidenheim will face off against Werder Bremen. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, 18 October, with kickoff set for 15:30 Central European Time. I’m tipping this match to deliver plenty of attacking action.

Match preview

Heidenheim have struggled significantly at the start of the Bundesliga season. The team has lost the majority of its matches, especially away from home, and currently sits at the bottom of the table with the league's poorest record.

For example, in a recent fixture against Borussia Dortmund, Heidenheim fell 0-2. This wasn’t an isolated setback—their defense often can’t withstand pressure when opponents ramp up the tempo. Subsequent losses to Hamburg and Stuttgart only reinforced these struggles.

The attack, however, does show flashes of potential: while Heidenheim can’t boast prolific scoring, they are capable of producing entertaining matches. At home, Frank Schmidt’s side look more confident—they create more chances, control possession more frequently, and try to set the pace.

But issues remain: poor finishing and mistakes in the final third hamper their ability to consistently collect points. Heidenheim are also notably vulnerable on set pieces and when facing quick counterattacks. This opens the door for opponents, especially those adept at exploiting open spaces.

And Werder Bremen fit that bill. Compared to Heidenheim, Werder have been more stable and assured this season, though they still lack the consistency to be considered contenders for the top spots.

Werder’s attacking line has impressed: not only do they create chances, but they’ve also shown clinical finishing in several games. They generally maintain a good balance between attack and defense, even if there are occasional lapses—particularly when under sustained pressure or facing rapid counters.

The key advantage for Werder is their psychological composure. The team isn't at the top, but neither are they mired in the relegation zone—climbing comfortably into mid-table looks realistic.

If Werder remain focused and avoid defensive lapses, especially when pushing high up the pitch, they have every chance of taking all three points. Still, their defense remains vulnerable—only Eintracht have conceded more goals this season.

Match facts

  • Heidenheim have conceded in ten consecutive matches.
  • Heidenheim have won just one of their last nine home games.
  • Werder have recorded only one away win this season.
  • Heidenheim average 1.2 goals per home game, while Werder average 1.7 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Heidenheim: Ramaj, Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach, Niehues, Schoppner, Dorsch, Gonçak, Sildillia, Ibrahimović.
  • Werder Bremen: Hein, Sugawara, Friedl, Koulibaly, Schmidt, Stage, Linen, Schmid, Puertas, Mbangula, Njinmah.

H2H

  • The teams have met ten times, with both sides scoring in eight of those encounters.
  • Werder have managed to beat Heidenheim on their turf only once.

Prediction

Both teams head into this fixture boasting decent attacking potential but with vulnerable defensive lines. Expect an entertaining contest with plenty of chances and goals. Neither side is likely to sit back and play it safe—open, attacking football is almost guaranteed. My recommendation: back both teams to score.

Comments
