RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status?

Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
FC Heidenheim vs Bochum prediction Getty Images
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim
Bundesliga Germany 02 may 2025, 14:30 FC Heidenheim - Bochum
-
- : -
Germany, Heidenheim, Voith-Arena
Bochum Bochum
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.79
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

On Friday, May 2, we’re in for a clash in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga as Heidenheim hosts Bochum. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time, and I’m offering my pick for this crucial battle.

Heidenheim vs Bochum: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Heidenheim have lost three of their last four matches.
  • Bochum are winless in five straight games—one draw and four defeats.
  • Heidenheim have only managed one win from their last eight games, losing the other seven.
  • Bochum have lost their last two away fixtures.
  • Bochum possess the second-worst attack in the Bundesliga with 30 goals scored; Heidenheim are fourth from bottom with 33.
  • Bochum also have the league’s second-worst defense—conceding 63 goals—while Heidenheim are third-worst with 60 conceded.
  • Bochum score in both halves in just 6% of matches, Heidenheim in 26%.
  • Bochum have lost 41% of their matches without scoring; for Heidenheim, that figure is 30%.
  • In the reverse fixture, Bochum beat Heidenheim 2-0. Heidenheim haven’t defeated this opponent since 2018.

Heidenheim vs Bochum: Match preview

Both Heidenheim and Bochum are entrenched at the bottom of the table and locked in a fierce battle for survival. The hosts have collected 25 points from 31 rounds and sit 16th, a spot that leads to a relegation playoff. To escape that fate, they need to close a five-point gap—a daunting task, especially after three losses in their last four outings.

Bochum’s form is equally troubling. They haven’t won in five straight, losing four of those matches. Their situation is even more dire: they are bottom of the table with just 21 points. The gap to Heidenheim is four points, making this clash absolutely vital for both sides. With only three rounds to go, a Bochum defeat could spell the end of even their playoff hopes.

Probable line-ups

  • Heidenheim: Müller; Mainka, Gimber, Siersleben; Traoré, Busch, Schöppner, Beck, Krätzig; Honsak, Pieringer
  • Bochum: Horn; Oermann, Medic, Bernardo; Passlack, Bero, Sissoko, Krauss, Wittek; Mazuras, Hofmann

Prediction

Both squads are desperately fighting for their Bundesliga lives, and every point is pure gold. With just three matches left in the season, there’s no time to wait—points must be seized here and now. With that in mind, I’m backing the over. Expect an open, attacking contest—my pick is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.79
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Recommended Betwinner
Wolfsberger AC vs Hartberg prediction OFB Cup Austria 01 may 2025, 11:00 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Wolfsberger AC Odds: 1.72 Hartberg Bet now 1xBet
Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orobah FC prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Riyadh Odds: 1.83 Al-Orobah FC Bet now 1xBet
Al-Okhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Okhdood Odds: 1.85 Al-Wehda Recommended 22Bet
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now Betwinner
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.65 Al-Shabab Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Tottenham Odds: 1.8 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended Betwinner
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League 01 may 2025, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Bet now Betwinner
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 03:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.65 Perth Glory Bet now Betwinner
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 05:35 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.61 Brisbane Roar FC Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Atletico Tucuman 1 - 0 Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
1
Independiente
0
53’
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:35 Brazilian Investment Group Bids to Transform Mar del Plata's Iconic Minella Stadium Football news Today, 20:10 Huracán Forward Matías Tissera Released After 28 Days in Jail for Attempted Extortion Case Football news Today, 19:45 NWSL Applies for Division II Status, Eyes 2026 Launch of Developmental League Football news Today, 19:15 Payet Extends Vasco Contract Amid Injury and Off-Field Controversy Football news Today, 18:45 Fabbiani Backs Gago After Boca Exit and Calls for Greater Protection for Coaches Football news Today, 18:20 FMF Suspends Mazatlán Player for Six Years Over Match-Fixing in Historic Decision Football news Today, 17:40 Spain Coach De la Fuente Says He’d Nationalize One Argentina Star if He Could Football news Today, 17:16 “Sometimes dreams have to wait.” Ronaldo addresses fans after AFC Champions League semifinal defeat Football news Today, 17:15 Canadian Championship Kicks Off: Ottawa and Cavalry Advance, Toronto Set to Face Montreal in Classic Clash Football news Today, 17:08 Dumfries named UEFA Champions League player of the day by Dailysports
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores