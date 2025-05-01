Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status?

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.79 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On Friday, May 2, we’re in for a clash in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga as Heidenheim hosts Bochum. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 Central European Time, and I’m offering my pick for this crucial battle.

Heidenheim vs Bochum: Match facts and head-to-head

Heidenheim have lost three of their last four matches.

Bochum are winless in five straight games—one draw and four defeats.

Heidenheim have only managed one win from their last eight games, losing the other seven.

Bochum have lost their last two away fixtures.

Bochum possess the second-worst attack in the Bundesliga with 30 goals scored; Heidenheim are fourth from bottom with 33.

Bochum also have the league’s second-worst defense—conceding 63 goals—while Heidenheim are third-worst with 60 conceded.

Bochum score in both halves in just 6% of matches, Heidenheim in 26%.

Bochum have lost 41% of their matches without scoring; for Heidenheim, that figure is 30%.

In the reverse fixture, Bochum beat Heidenheim 2-0. Heidenheim haven’t defeated this opponent since 2018.

Heidenheim vs Bochum: Match preview

Both Heidenheim and Bochum are entrenched at the bottom of the table and locked in a fierce battle for survival. The hosts have collected 25 points from 31 rounds and sit 16th, a spot that leads to a relegation playoff. To escape that fate, they need to close a five-point gap—a daunting task, especially after three losses in their last four outings.

Bochum’s form is equally troubling. They haven’t won in five straight, losing four of those matches. Their situation is even more dire: they are bottom of the table with just 21 points. The gap to Heidenheim is four points, making this clash absolutely vital for both sides. With only three rounds to go, a Bochum defeat could spell the end of even their playoff hopes.

Probable line-ups

Heidenheim: Müller; Mainka, Gimber, Siersleben; Traoré, Busch, Schöppner, Beck, Krätzig; Honsak, Pieringer

Bochum: Horn; Oermann, Medic, Bernardo; Passlack, Bero, Sissoko, Krauss, Wittek; Mazuras, Hofmann

Prediction

Both squads are desperately fighting for their Bundesliga lives, and every point is pure gold. With just three matches left in the season, there’s no time to wait—points must be seized here and now. With that in mind, I’m backing the over. Expect an open, attacking contest—my pick is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.79.