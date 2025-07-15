Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Kaunas, Hegelmann will host Irish visitors St Patrick's in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

In the first leg, St Patrick's clinched a 1-0 win thanks to a penalty in the 81st minute.

The first match saw five yellow cards issued, highlighting the intensity of the contest.

St Patrick's had lost three of their five matches prior to facing Hegelmann.

The goal against Hegelmann was St Patrick's first in five games — the team had gone over 500 minutes without scoring.

This is Hegelmann's debut campaign in European competitions.

Match preview:

In the opening encounter in Dublin, the Irish side secured a narrow 1-0 win, with the only goal coming from the penalty spot in the 81st minute. Aidan Keena converted after a foul on 17-year-old striker Meissia — a young talent who signed with Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Despite the final score, the match in Ireland was far from easy for the hosts. Stephen Kenny's side attacked relentlessly, dominated possession, and fired nearly 20 shots but struggled to break down the resolute Lithuanian defense. Hegelmann put on a mature, organized defensive display and even threatened on the counter. After the match, the St Patrick's manager voiced concern about the rough treatment of Meissia, stating, "A player like that needs protection, not kicks to the legs."

St Patrick's are not in their best form. The win over Hegelmann was their first in six outings and ended a lengthy scoring drought. Still, the Irish club has European experience and will likely play to protect their aggregate lead, relying on a compact defense, set pieces, and Meissia's pace on the break.

This promises to be a tense, possibly low-scoring affair where a single moment could decide everything. Hegelmann will be desperate to level the tie and will look to press their advantage at home. The Irish, meanwhile, will aim to preserve their slender lead, banking on experience and defensive organization.

Probable lineups:

Hegelmann: Shugzhda – Shimkuntas, Guinea, Kalinski, Yamanaka – N'Dja, Plesha – Davis, Mikolajonis, Kamara – Belov.

Shugzhda – Shimkuntas, Guinea, Kalinski, Yamanaka – N'Dja, Plesha – Davis, Mikolajonis, Kamara – Belov. St Patrick's: Rogers – Breslin, Redmond, Grayson, King – Forrester, Lewis, Curtis – Meissia, Keena, Long.

Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction:

The hosts need to push forward and score if they are to keep their European dream alive, while St Patrick's will focus on protecting their lead with a deep defensive block and quick counterattacks. The Irish side is also dangerous from set pieces, which could play a role. Taking all this into account, I'm predicting both teams to score — Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.67).