Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance?

As part of the UEFA Europa League qualification, Häcken will host Spartak Trnava at home. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg between these teams ended with a 1-0 victory for Häcken.

Häcken have won their last three matches and claimed four victories in their previous five games.

Häcken are on a five-match scoring streak.

Spartak Trnava have lost four games in a row.

In their last eight matches, Spartak Trnava have failed to keep a clean sheet.

In 94% of their matches this season, Häcken have scored over 1.5 goals per game.

This will be only the second ever head-to-head meeting between these clubs.

Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Match preview

The Swedish Allsvenskan is in full swing, and Häcken have already played 15 matches in the domestic championship. Currently, the team has 21 points and trails third place by 11 points. Notably, Häcken also failed to finish in the top three last season. However, they did win the Swedish Cup and now have a chance to qualify for European competitions next season. The club’s form is strong—three wins in a row.

Meanwhile, the Slovak league has yet to kick off—it starts only at the end of July. For now, Spartak Trnava are exclusively playing European qualification matches, having prepared through a series of friendlies. Their results are far from impressive—four straight defeats, and they haven’t managed a clean sheet in their last eight outings.

In the first leg, Spartak Trnava hosted Häcken but failed to secure a positive result. The match was fairly even, but the Swedes capitalized on their key chance and scored the decisive goal.

Probable line-ups

Häcken: Berisha, Lode, Hilvenius, Lundqvist, Righard, Dabo, Andersen, Ngabo, Gustafson, Dembe, Niule

Spartak Trnava: Frelih, Nwadike, Tomic, Kostrna, Golik, Miković, Daniel, Prochazka, Kratochvíl, Azango, Ďuriš

Prediction

Häcken are in good form and playing at home, so they should be able to finish the job and advance. We’re backing the hosts to win at odds of 1.61.