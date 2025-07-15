RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Haverfordwest County vs Floriana: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Haverfordwest County vs Floriana: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Haverfordwest vs Floriana prediction Photo: haverfordwestcountyafc.com/ Author unknownn
Haverfordwest
Haverfordwest Haverfordwest Schedule Haverfordwest Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 11:00
- : -
International, Llanelli, Parc y Scarlets
Floriana
Floriana Floriana Schedule Floriana Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League will see Haverfordwest take on Floriana. The clash is set for Wales on Thursday, 17 July, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m tipping this fixture to be a low-scoring affair.

Match preview

The Welsh side rarely features on the European stage and enters this season as one of the less experienced squads in continental competition. For Haverfordwest, this is only their second taste of European football, having last appeared in the UEFA Cup in the 2004/05 season.

Last campaign, the club finished third domestically and clinched their Conference League spot by overcoming Caernarfon in the play-offs, returning to European competition after a 20-year hiatus.

The squad is built mostly around local talent with a couple of English imports. The team strives to play aggressively, especially at home, relying on their intensity.

However, their defence often cracks under pressure, particularly against positional attacks. Facing Floriana offers a valuable benchmark against European opposition at this early stage of the continental season.

Floriana stands as one of Malta’s most decorated clubs, regularly representing the country in European tournaments. While they haven’t claimed the domestic title since 2020, they consistently finish in the top three.

Floriana’s style is pragmatic, but they are quick to punish defensive errors. The Maltese outfit is adept at exploiting space behind defenders, which could spell trouble for the hosts.

With more experience on the European scene, Floriana’s know-how could prove decisive. Their squad features a mix of Maltese players and seasoned internationals, including talent from Africa and South America.

Victory in the first leg sets up a strong chance to clear this initial Conference League hurdle. Floriana entered this tie as favourites, and the winner will go on to face Kosovo’s Balkani in the next round.

Match facts

  • Haverfordwest have won just one of their last eight official matches.
  • The Welsh side has both scored and conceded in four consecutive home games.
  • Floriana have suffered only one defeat in their last eight outings.
  • The Maltese team has scored in each of their last four away fixtures.
  • Haverfordwest average 1.4 goals per home game, while Floriana average 2 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

  • Haverfordwest County: Rees, McCarthy, Jones, Rees, Hawkins, Watts, Abbruzzese, Walters, Shephard, Fewcett, Amun.
  • Floriana: Cholet, Camara, Mendonça, Lopez, Garcia, Vella, Grech, M'mombwa, Varela, Veseli, Dja.

H2H

The first leg ended with Floriana winning 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams favour a fairly direct style of football, focusing on physical fitness and rapid wing play. That said, both sides show defensive frailties, especially at set-pieces and when the tempo shifts quickly. Floriana’s organisation and greater experience should help them secure a positive result, and they would certainly be content with a draw. This clash is unlikely to be high-scoring, so I recommend betting on under 3 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.69
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
97’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
78’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
48’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
48’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores