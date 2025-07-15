Haverfordwest County vs Floriana: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.69 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League will see Haverfordwest take on Floriana. The clash is set for Wales on Thursday, 17 July, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m tipping this fixture to be a low-scoring affair.

Match preview

The Welsh side rarely features on the European stage and enters this season as one of the less experienced squads in continental competition. For Haverfordwest, this is only their second taste of European football, having last appeared in the UEFA Cup in the 2004/05 season.

Last campaign, the club finished third domestically and clinched their Conference League spot by overcoming Caernarfon in the play-offs, returning to European competition after a 20-year hiatus.

The squad is built mostly around local talent with a couple of English imports. The team strives to play aggressively, especially at home, relying on their intensity.

However, their defence often cracks under pressure, particularly against positional attacks. Facing Floriana offers a valuable benchmark against European opposition at this early stage of the continental season.

Floriana stands as one of Malta’s most decorated clubs, regularly representing the country in European tournaments. While they haven’t claimed the domestic title since 2020, they consistently finish in the top three.

Floriana’s style is pragmatic, but they are quick to punish defensive errors. The Maltese outfit is adept at exploiting space behind defenders, which could spell trouble for the hosts.

With more experience on the European scene, Floriana’s know-how could prove decisive. Their squad features a mix of Maltese players and seasoned internationals, including talent from Africa and South America.

Victory in the first leg sets up a strong chance to clear this initial Conference League hurdle. Floriana entered this tie as favourites, and the winner will go on to face Kosovo’s Balkani in the next round.

Match facts

Haverfordwest have won just one of their last eight official matches.

The Welsh side has both scored and conceded in four consecutive home games.

Floriana have suffered only one defeat in their last eight outings.

The Maltese team has scored in each of their last four away fixtures.

Haverfordwest average 1.4 goals per home game, while Floriana average 2 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

Haverfordwest County : Rees, McCarthy, Jones, Rees, Hawkins, Watts, Abbruzzese, Walters, Shephard, Fewcett, Amun.

: Rees, McCarthy, Jones, Rees, Hawkins, Watts, Abbruzzese, Walters, Shephard, Fewcett, Amun. Floriana: Cholet, Camara, Mendonça, Lopez, Garcia, Vella, Grech, M'mombwa, Varela, Veseli, Dja.

H2H

The first leg ended with Floriana winning 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams favour a fairly direct style of football, focusing on physical fitness and rapid wing play. That said, both sides show defensive frailties, especially at set-pieces and when the tempo shifts quickly. Floriana’s organisation and greater experience should help them secure a positive result, and they would certainly be content with a draw. This clash is unlikely to be high-scoring, so I recommend betting on under 3 total goals.