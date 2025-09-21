Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.46 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 23, as part of the 8th round of the Egyptian Premier League, Haras El Hodoud will host one of Egypt’s football giants, Al Ahly, on their home turf. Read on for more about the teams and our match prediction.

Match preview



Haras El Hodoud have had a shaky start to the season: in six rounds, the team has chalked up two wins, two draws, and two losses. This balanced record leaves them mid-table, sitting in 13th place.

Heading into the upcoming fixture, Haras El Hodoud are not in the best spirits: in the previous round, they narrowly lost to Smouha. It could have been a different story, though—a late penalty was awarded, but Mohamed Hamdy’s shot was saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

Haras tend to play most of their matches with a defensive setup, relying on quick counterattacks, a strategy that could prove useful against Al Ahly.

The season’s start has been disappointing for Al Ahly, one of the powerhouses of Egyptian football, ultimately resulting in the dismissal of head coach Jose Riveiro.

After the departure of the Spanish manager, the Cairo club has played two matches: drawing 1-1 against ENPPI and narrowly defeating Ceramica Cleopatra 1-0, picking up four points in total. But most importantly, it seems the team has solved their defensive issues—just one goal conceded in those two matches.

Adding intrigue to the fixture is the fact that head-to-head history is overwhelmingly in favor of the Cairo giants. It’ll be interesting to see if Haras can finally break that streak.

Match facts and head-to-head

Haras El Hodoud have conceded in four straight matches.

In 9 of Haras’ last 10 games, fewer than three goals have been scored.

Al Ahly have scored first in seven of their last nine matches.

In head-to-head meetings, Al Ahly clearly dominate: the Cairo club has won nine of the last ten, drawn once, and Haras have yet to register a victory.

Six of their last eight encounters have seen fewer than three goals scored.

Probable lineups

Haras El Hodoud : El Zanfly - Awad, Hakeem, Abou-Salima , El-Badry – Ashraf , Magli, Fathi - Adham, El Sheikh , Hamdy

Al Ahly: El-Shenawy – Hany, El Hanafi, Ramadan, Koka – Attia, Ben-Romdhane, Trezeguet – Mohamed, Bencharki, Sherif

Prediction

Since Jose Riveiro’s departure, Al Ahly have picked up four out of a possible six points and, overall, have looked solid—though not exactly prolific in front of goal. Haras have also struggled offensively in recent matches, so the best bet appears to be under 3 goals at odds of 1.46.





