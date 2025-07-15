Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.63 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, July 17, in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, Levski will travel to face Hapoel Be'er Sheva. The first leg ended in a goalless 0-0 draw. My prediction for this match focuses on the total number of goals.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Levski have twice reached the main stage of the Europa League in their history, most recently in the distant 2010/11 season.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva have made it to the Europa League group stage three times.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Israel, the match will be played at a neutral venue in Hungary.

This will be the fourth meeting between these sides. Levski have won once, with the other two games ending in draws.

Match preview

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are five-time Israeli champions, with their last title coming back in 2018. However, the club is a regular in European competitions and even reached the Europa League knockout rounds once. Last season, Hapoel Be'er Sheva finished second in the Israeli Premier League, just two points behind Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In the first leg against Levski, the Israeli side barely created any dangerous chances, despite enjoying more possession. Afterwards, Hapoel Be'er Sheva managed to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 in the Israeli Super Cup.

Levski are the second most decorated club in Bulgarian football history, having been crowned champions 26 times—trailing only CSKA Sofia. However, their last league title dates back to 2009. In recent years, Ludogorets have completely dominated Bulgarian football.

The "Blues" have not tasted significant success domestically or in Europe for quite some time. Nevertheless, Levski finished last season in strong form, going unbeaten in their final seven league matches.

Probable line-ups

Hapoel Be'er Sheva: Elyasi - Elder Lopes, Baltaxa, Miguel Vitor, Mizrahi - Biton, Ventura, Levi, Kanaan, Ganah - Zlatanovic

Elyasi - Elder Lopes, Baltaxa, Miguel Vitor, Mizrahi - Biton, Ventura, Levi, Kanaan, Ganah - Zlatanovic Levski: Vutsov - Kamdem, Makoun, Dimitrov, Faustino - de Freitas Soares, Kostadinov, Kirilov, Rildo, Petkov - Everton Bala

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Levski match prediction

It's unlikely that, after a 0-0 draw in the first leg, either side will take big risks and push forward aggressively. My bet is on there being fewer than three goals in this game.