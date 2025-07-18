Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.46 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, July 19, a friendly clash awaits as Hansa Rostock take on Aston Villa. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time, and here’s my take on the best bet for this encounter.

Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa: match preview

Hansa Rostock kicked off their preseason preparations earlier than most. Representing the 3. Bundesliga, they finished just shy of the top three last season, ending up in fifth place with 60 points from 38 rounds. Their preseason campaign began back on June 26, and they’ve already played three friendlies. Rostock thrashed Rostock 7-0, edged past Wismar 3-2, and beat Greifswald 3-2. Two more friendlies lie ahead for them: first against Aston Villa, then Phoenix Lübeck. The new official season starts for Hansa Rostock on August 3 with a match against Aue.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, only just began their preseason. The Birmingham side played their first warm-up just a few days ago, falling 0-1 to Walsall. However, Unai Emery’s team has a packed summer ahead, with seven friendlies planned, several of which will be played in the United States. Their preparations continue until August 10, before kicking off the Premier League campaign on August 16 against Newcastle United. Last season, Aston Villa finished sixth with 66 points from 38 matches.

Match facts and head-to-head

Hansa Rostock are on a three-game winning streak, scoring at least three goals in each match.

Aston Villa have lost their last two matches.

Hansa Rostock have found the net in each of their last eight games.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Aston Villa lost their opening pre-season friendly, but it was their very first match of the summer as preparations just got underway. Hansa Rostock, meanwhile, have already played three times and are clearly in better shape at this stage. I expect the German side to put up a real fight, regardless of their underdog status. My bet: both teams to score.