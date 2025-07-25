Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 26, 2025, as part of their pre-season preparations, Hannover and Cagliari will face off in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the attacking potential of both teams in this encounter.

Hannover

Hannover had another ambiguous season. The team finished 9th in the table—a result that, unfortunately, has become all too familiar. Since their relegation from the Bundesliga in the 2018/2019 season, the club has yet to return to the top tier of German football, and promotion seemed out of reach in recent years.

Hannover kicked off their new season preparations with a series of friendlies. In their first two outings, they confidently defeated teams from the lower German divisions. However, the next three matches didn't go their way—two losses and a draw. All games were high-scoring: in four out of five matches, the total exceeded 2.5 goals, and both teams scored in four of those encounters.

After the friendly against Cagliari, Hannover will get down to business with official fixtures: first, the 2. Bundesliga opener against Kaiserslautern, followed by a German Cup clash with Energie Cottbus in mid-August.

Cagliari

Cagliari also had a challenging season. The team managed to secure their Serie A status only in the final rounds. The end of the campaign was tense: in their last eight Serie A matches, Cagliari suffered five defeats and picked up just one draw. However, crucial wins over Verona and Venezia ensured the Sardinians stayed in the top flight.

The team has already started their pre-season, playing two friendlies—one win and one defeat. Cagliari have four more warm-up games scheduled before the league kicks off, with opponents including Hannover, Saint-Étienne, and Racing Santander.

This match against Hannover will mark the first-ever head-to-head between these two teams.

Probable lineups

Hannover: Weinkauf, Bundu, Giece, Leopold, Matsuda, Neubauer, Okon, Pihlker, Rochelt, Taibi, Tomiak.

Cagliari: Caprile, Obert, Wieteska, Zappa, Zortea, Adopo, Lieta, Deiola, Prati, Luvumbo, Piccoli.

Interesting facts and head-to-heads

Four of Hannover's last five matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in four of Hannover's last five games.

Four of Cagliari's last five matches went over 2.5 goals.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Match prediction: Hannover vs Cagliari

This clash between Hannover and Cagliari promises to be lively and full of goals. Both sides are not shy about attacking, regularly delighting fans with their offensive play. The stats back it up—most of their recent games have been open, with plenty of chances and goals at both ends. We can expect another entertaining, end-to-end contest with both teams getting on the scoresheet. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.6.