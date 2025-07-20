Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025

Prediction on game Win Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 22, in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Hamrun Spartans will host Dynamo Kyiv. Here’s my pick for the winner of this matchup.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Dynamo Kyiv are on a four-match winless streak.

Hamrun Spartans are playing in the second qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Dynamo Kyiv have never faced a team from Malta before.

This will be Hamrun Spartans’ first-ever meeting with a Ukrainian club.

Match preview

Hamrun Spartans may come from tiny Malta, but they’ve been dominating their domestic league lately, clinching the championship three times in a row. In total, the “Spartans” have lifted the Maltese league trophy ten times in their history.

Hamrun’s progression to the second qualifying round was a real shocker. After losing 0-2 away to Lithuanian side Žalgiris in the first leg, the Maltese club turned things around at home with a 2-0 win, then held their nerve in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Dynamo Kyiv are the record holders for Ukrainian Premier League titles with 17. Shakhtar have been the dominant force in recent years, but Dynamo pulled off a surprise by winning the league last season — their first title since 2021.

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi’s side automatically advanced to the Champions League second qualifying round, so they only played friendlies in preparation for Hamrun. Results were disappointing: Dynamo managed just one win in six preseason matches — a 3-0 victory over Hungarian side Kisvárda.

Probable lineups

Hamrun Spartans: Bonello; Compagn, Bielicic, Polito, Camenzuli; Mbong, Kadjenovic, Simkus, Ederson; Tioune; Koffi

Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret; Karavaev, Mikhavko, Bilovar, Dubinchak; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Buyalskyi; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Kabaev

Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction

Hamrun Spartans are strong at home and pulled off an impressive upset against Žalgiris. However, Dynamo Kyiv are clear favorites for this tie. My pick: away win for Dynamo.