Hamrun Spartans vs Žalgiris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 July 2025

On Tuesday, July 15, in the second leg of the Champions League first qualifying round, Hamrun Spartans will host Žalgiris. The first game ended with a 2-0 victory for the Lithuanian side. Here’s my prediction for the outcome of this clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Hamrun have lost just 2 of their last 10 matches.

Žalgiris have won only 3 of their previous 10 games.

Žalgiris are unbeaten in their last 3 away fixtures.

Neither side has ever progressed beyond the second Champions League qualifying round.

The winner of this tie will face Dynamo Kyiv in the next round.

Hamrun and Žalgiris have never previously met.

Match preview

Hamrun are a modest Maltese club whose teams have never found success in the Champions League or European competitions in general. As for Hamrun themselves, they’ve won the Maltese championship for the tenth time in their history, but have never before reached even the second qualifying round.

The new season in Malta doesn’t start until mid-August, whereas in Lithuania, the campaign is already in full swing. This proved decisive in the first leg: Hamrun held their own against Žalgiris for much of the match, but conceded twice late on due to inferior match fitness.

Žalgiris are Lithuania’s most decorated club and have dominated the domestic scene in recent years. Their financial muscle is unmatched in the country, making it tough for rivals to challenge them.

However, the new season has been nothing short of disastrous for the green-and-whites. After 19 rounds in the A Lyga, the reigning champions sit only sixth, already 17 points adrift of leaders Kauno Žalgiris. All signs suggest Žalgiris will struggle even to secure a European spot this year.

Probable lineups

Hamrun Spartans: Bonello, Raphael Compagn, Belicic, Emerson, Micallef, Mbong, Chadenovic, Simkus, Camenzuli, Garcia, Koffi

Bonello, Raphael Compagn, Belicic, Emerson, Micallef, Mbong, Chadenovic, Simkus, Camenzuli, Garcia, Koffi Žalgiris: Olses, Mutaci, Radenovic, Dumancic, Tavares, Verbickas, Ofori, Kendysh, Matulevicius, Enrique, Antal

Hamrun Spartans vs Žalgiris prediction

Hamrun Spartans won’t be easy opponents on home soil, but Žalgiris are the more accomplished side and deservedly enter as favorites. My bet is on the visitors avoiding defeat in this match.