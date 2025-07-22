Hammarby vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 24, 2025, in Stockholm at the 3Arena, a UEFA Conference League match will take place between Hammarby and Charleroi.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides, marking their European debut clash.

Hammarby come into the match in fine form, having won five of their last six games.

At home, Hammarby average around 2.67 goals per match.

Charleroi are also on a solid run—five wins and one draw in their last six outings.

In each of their last three matches, Charleroi have scored two or more goals.

Match preview:

The UEFA Conference League fixture between Hammarby and Charleroi promises to be a compelling encounter, given both teams’ recent results and contrasting styles. This is their first-ever official European meeting, adding extra intrigue to the tie. Hammarby arrive in excellent shape—five wins in their last six, including four straight home victories, playing high-pressing, attacking football. They average about 2.67 goals per game at home, although most matches have seen under 2.5 total goals. Charleroi, meanwhile, have also shown consistency—five wins and a draw in their last six, with at least two goals scored in each of their last three. Their game is built on disciplined defending and rapid counterattacks, with key figures in defence and midfield ready to make life difficult for their opponents.

Probable lineups:

Hammarby: Warner Hahn — Hampus Skoglund, Viktor Eriksson, Pavle Vagic, Shaquille Pinas — Markus Karlsson, Frank Adjei, Abdelrahman Bouda — Moise Kaboré, Montader Madjed, Nahir Besara.

Charleroi: Martin Delavallée — Jérémy Petris, Stelios Andreou, Cheick Keita, Mardochée Nzita — Yassine Titraoui, Adem Zorgane, Antoine Bernier — Parfait Guiagon, Daan Heymans, Nikola Štulić.

Hammarby vs Charleroi prediction:

Given Hammarby’s attacking style and Charleroi’s counterattacking threat, expect a tense match with likely goals at both ends, but with a slight advantage for the hosts. The recommended bet is for both teams to score (odds 1.68)