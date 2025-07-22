RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Hammarby vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Hammarby vs Charleroi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hammarby vs Sporting Charleroi prediction https://x.com/hammarbyfotboll
Hammarby
Hammarby Hammarby Schedule Hammarby News Hammarby Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Stockholm, 3Arena
Sporting Charleroi
Sporting Charleroi Sporting Charleroi Schedule Sporting Charleroi Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On July 24, 2025, in Stockholm at the 3Arena, a UEFA Conference League match will take place between Hammarby and Charleroi.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • This will be the first official meeting between the two sides, marking their European debut clash.
  • Hammarby come into the match in fine form, having won five of their last six games.
  • At home, Hammarby average around 2.67 goals per match.
  • Charleroi are also on a solid run—five wins and one draw in their last six outings.
  • In each of their last three matches, Charleroi have scored two or more goals.

Match preview:

The UEFA Conference League fixture between Hammarby and Charleroi promises to be a compelling encounter, given both teams’ recent results and contrasting styles. This is their first-ever official European meeting, adding extra intrigue to the tie. Hammarby arrive in excellent shape—five wins in their last six, including four straight home victories, playing high-pressing, attacking football. They average about 2.67 goals per game at home, although most matches have seen under 2.5 total goals. Charleroi, meanwhile, have also shown consistency—five wins and a draw in their last six, with at least two goals scored in each of their last three. Their game is built on disciplined defending and rapid counterattacks, with key figures in defence and midfield ready to make life difficult for their opponents.

Probable lineups:

  • Hammarby: Warner Hahn — Hampus Skoglund, Viktor Eriksson, Pavle Vagic, Shaquille Pinas — Markus Karlsson, Frank Adjei, Abdelrahman Bouda — Moise Kaboré, Montader Madjed, Nahir Besara.
  • Charleroi: Martin Delavallée — Jérémy Petris, Stelios Andreou, Cheick Keita, Mardochée Nzita — Yassine Titraoui, Adem Zorgane, Antoine Bernier — Parfait Guiagon, Daan Heymans, Nikola Štulić.

Hammarby vs Charleroi prediction:

Given Hammarby’s attacking style and Charleroi’s counterattacking threat, expect a tense match with likely goals at both ends, but with a slight advantage for the hosts. The recommended bet is for both teams to score (odds 1.68)

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.76 Emma Raducanu Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.68 Yulia Putintseva Bet now Melbet
Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Arsenal prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.84 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 QPR Odds: 1.62 Cardiff City Bet now 1xBet
PAOK vs Apollon prediction Friendly match 23 july 2025, 11:00 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 PAOK Odds: 1.6 Apollon Bet now Melbet
Homburg vs Hoffenheim prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 12:00 Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Homburg Odds: 1.65 Hoffenheim Recommended Mostbet
FCI Levadia vs Iberia 1999 prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 12:30 Levadia vs Iberia 1999. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 FCI Levadia Odds: 1.91 Iberia 1999 Bet now Melbet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 13:30 Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.7 Cagliari Recommended Mostbet
Valencia vs Leganes prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:00 Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.8 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Inter Club d'Escaldes prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs Inter Club d'Escaldes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.75 Inter Club d'Escaldes Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS 0 - 0 Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
0
Kairat Almaty
0
29’
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Manchester City defender John Stones marries in a private ceremony in Ibiza Football news Today, 10:30 Jackson turns down two Italian clubs. Chelsea striker's goal revealed Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White misses start of preseason due to personal issues Football news Today, 10:10 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 09:57 Here we go! Viktor Gyökeres moves from Sporting to Arsenal Football news Today, 09:48 "He just got scared." Cucurella suggests why Williams turned down Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 09:23 Manchester United newcomer Matheus Cunha announces birth of his second child Football news Today, 09:22 Former Kaizer Chiefs player draws interest from four clubs. What are the options? Olympic Games News Today, 09:19 Qatar aims to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Lifestyle Today, 08:57 Cole Palmer's alleged ex-girlfriend denies rumors she proposed to him
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores