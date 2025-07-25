Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 26, the stadium in Hamburg will host an intriguing friendly clash between the local side Hamburg and French outfit Lyon—a match that promises to be both high-scoring and beneficial for both clubs as they gear up for the new season.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first friendly encounter between Hamburg and Lyon. Previously, the teams only met in European competitions.

Head-to-head record: Hamburg wins – 2, Lyon wins – 2, draws — 1.

Goal difference: 5:5.

Their last meeting took place in 1968, when Hamburg won 2-0 in a playoff and advanced further in the tournament bracket.

In the 2024/25 season, Hamburg finished second in the 2. Bundesliga and returned to the top flight after seven years.

Both teams have been focusing on attack in their preseason matches, making this clash potentially very high-scoring.

Match preview:

The head-to-head history between these sides is brief: just five matches, with two wins apiece and one draw. Their last meeting dates back to 1968 in the Cup Winners' Cup, where Hamburg came out on top.

This preseason, Hamburg have shown inconsistent results: one win and four defeats in their last five games, and they've failed to keep a single clean sheet. However, their attack is firing, averaging nearly three goals per match. The Germans are especially dangerous at home, where they always play aggressively.

Lyon approach this fixture with more balanced form—four wins, two draws, and four losses in their last ten outings. The French club isn't always solid at the back, but they know how to control the tempo and capitalize on opponents' mistakes. On average, Lyon score 1.8 goals per game and concede 1.5, pointing to an open, entertaining contest.

Probable lineups:

Hamburg: Perez – Oliveira, Perrin, Torunarigha, Meffert – Remberg, Capaldo, Krauss – Philipp, Poulsen, Glatzel.

Perez – Oliveira, Perrin, Torunarigha, Meffert – Remberg, Capaldo, Krauss – Philipp, Poulsen, Glatzel. Lyon: Lopes – Abner, Caleta-Car, Nyakate, Kumbedi – Tolisso, Lepenant – Benrahma, Cherki, Mikautadze – Lacazette.

Hamburg vs Lyon prediction:

This matchup promises to be attacking and high-scoring. Both teams are using preseason games to experiment with lineups and tactics. Given their current form and stats, expect plenty of goals—so the bet here is on total goals over 3 (odds 1.55).