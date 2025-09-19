Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.86 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The fourth round of the Bundesliga presents a showdown between Hamburg and Heidenheim. The match is set for Saturday, September 20, with kick-off at 15:30 CET. I have a betting tip for this clash.

Hamburg vs Heidenheim: match preview

Hamburg finished second in last season’s Bundesliga 2, collecting 59 points from 34 rounds. This earned them direct promotion to Germany’s top flight. However, the start to the campaign hasn’t gone as the club had hoped. In the opening round, they drew 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach, followed by a rough patch: a 0-2 defeat to St. Pauli, a 1-3 loss in a friendly against Hannover, and a crushing 0-5 loss to Bayern Munich after the international break. Hamburg have just one point so far and sit second from bottom in the standings.

Heidenheim have also struggled out of the gate. In the 2023/24 season, the team qualified for European competition and featured in the UEFA Conference League, but juggling multiple fronts proved too much. They ended up 16th with 29 points, retaining their Bundesliga status only thanks to a playoff win over Elversberg. This season has started even worse: three defeats from three—1-3 to Wolfsburg, 0-2 to Leipzig, and 0-2 to Borussia Dortmund. Heidenheim are rooted to the bottom of the table with a goal difference of 1:7.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Hamburg are winless in four consecutive matches, losing the last three.

Heidenheim have just one win in their last four games, and that came in a friendly.

Hamburg have failed to keep a clean sheet in three straight matches; Heidenheim in four.

Hamburg have yet to score a goal this season, while Heidenheim have found the net just once.

The last head-to-head between these sides was in 2023 and ended in a 3-3 draw.

Probable line-ups

Hamburg: Fernandez; Omari, Vuskovic, El-Fadli; Gocholeishvili, Remberg, Capaldo, Muhheim; Vieira, Dompé; Glatzel

Heidenheim: Ramaj; Traoré, Mainka, Gimber, Fohrenbach; Dorsch, Schöppner; Ibrahimović, Beck, Honsak; Kaufmann

Prediction

Both teams have had a dreadful start to the season, making this a direct battle between relegation rivals. Given the nature of the Bundesliga, expect an open and entertaining contest. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals.