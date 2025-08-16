RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Hallescher vs Augsburg: Who will kick off the DFB-Pokal with a win?

Hallescher vs Augsburg: Who will kick off the DFB-Pokal with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Hallescher FC vs Augsburg prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCAugsburg
Hallescher FC
17 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Germany, Halle, Leuna Chemie Stadion
Augsburg
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the 1/32 finals of the DFB-Pokal, Hallescher will face Augsburg on Sunday, August 17, at 18:00 CET. We're bringing you a betting tip for this clash.

Hallescher vs Augsburg: Match preview

Hallescher compete in the Regionalliga, Germany's fourth-tier division. Their domestic campaign is already underway, and they've made a flying start: three straight wins. First, a 1-0 victory over BFC Dynamo, then 1-0 against Magdeburg, and a commanding 5-1 over Zehlendorf. A fantastic opening, and their preseason was just as impressive—two friendly wins, 3-1 and 2-1. Last season, Hallescher finished second, just six points shy of the top spot.

Augsburg, meanwhile, are a Bundesliga side—the top flight of German football. Last season, they collected 43 points in 34 rounds, finishing 12th. Their league campaign was average, but they made a solid run in the DFB-Pokal, reaching the quarterfinals. During the offseason, Augsburg played nine friendlies: five wins, three losses, and one draw. Only once did they fail to score.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hallescher have won their last five matches.
  • Augsburg are winless in their last two games.
  • Hallescher have an eight-game winning streak at home.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Hallescher: Müller, Berger, Landgraf, Lemmansroben, Weber, Kulke, Hauptmann, Stierlin, Richardson, Akono, Friedrich
  • Augsburg: Damen, Gouweleeuw, Wolf, Zeziger, Giannoulis, Matsima, Claude-Maurice, Jakic, Kemur, Onyeka, Titz

Prediction

Augsburg play in Germany's top division and boast a stronger squad than their opponents. Yes, Hallescher have already kicked off their season, but Augsburg are clear favorites in this matchup. Our tip: bet on Augsburg's individual total over two goals at odds of 1.8.

