Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023

Haka Haka
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 12:00 Haka - Crusaders
-
- : -
International, Valkeakoski, Tehtaan kentta
Crusaders Crusaders
Match details
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On July 13, Tehtaan Kenttä (Valkeakoski) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Haka will compete with the Crusaders. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Haka


The club is pretty good. It has become the champion of Finland 9 times and took the cup of the country 12 times (moreover, it is reasonable to add the Liiga Cup success in 1995). On the other hand, the previous trophies were taken in the middle of the first decade of this century, and, if we take the most recent cases, the team “flew out” to the Ykkönen. So, the 4th place of the previous season was a good result for the current “Black and Whites”. The result, by the way, is far from being repeated nowadays – on the contrary, the prospects for a full-fledged struggle for survival look more and more relevant. It goes without saying that the team wants to prove itself in the Conference League. After all, the last time the team played was 15 years ago – there existed the qualification of the UEFA Cup. By the way, then Haka overcame the opponent from Britain (the Irish team, Cork City), after which it was knocked out by Brøndby.

Crusaders


The team almost never finish the season without a bright success in the form of a trophy in recent years. Speaking about 2015-2018, 3 championship titles were won (out of 7 in its history). Then “the Hatchetmen” were maximally in the 3rd position, but three times, including in the previous draw, they were the winners in the Northern Ireland Cup. The higher mentioned result allowed the club to reach the European competition again. Previously, it was possible to knock out the first rival in 2019 and 2022 – it “flew” out due to the next one. “The Crues” overcame Bruno’s Magpies from Gibraltar a summer ago, but it goes without saying that they didn't have a chance against such an experienced opponent as Basel. Although if there was a 0-2 defeat in Switzerland, then the home match in Belfast ended in a 1-1 draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


These opponents will play against each other for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers are confident in the victory, without troubles, of Haka. Still, both clubs have been out of shape lately, so, we recommend betting on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.90).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
