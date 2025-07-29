RU RU ES ES FR FR
Hajduk vs Zira: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Hajduk vs Zira: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Hajduk Split vs Zira prediction @hajduk / X
Hajduk Split
31 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Split, Stadion Poljud
Zira
On July 31, at 21:00 Central European Time, the return leg of the Conference League qualifiers will see Croatian side Hajduk take on Azerbaijan's Zira. The first encounter between these teams ended in an eventful 1-1 draw. What can we expect from the second leg, and what is the most likely prediction? Read on to find out.

Match preview

For Hajduk, the first leg against Zira marked their season debut. Prior to this, their last official match was back in May. During the pre-season, Hajduk played four friendlies—winning three of them by the same 1-0 scoreline, defeating Posušje, Radomlje, and CSKA Sofia. In their final warm-up, Gonzalo Garcia's team fell 2-1 to LASK.

Hajduk focused on possession-based football against a weaker opponent, aiming to carry that style into the match against Zira. The plan worked partially—the team managed to score, but frequent defensive lapses and errors in possession resulted in conceding a goal. Overall, Zira looked more energetic and dangerous than the visitors, registering 10 shots and three corners, but couldn't capitalize further.

Like Hajduk, Zira kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with this Conference League qualifying clash. The Azerbaijani side methodically prepared for their bout with Croatia's bronze medalists, something they demonstrated in the first leg. Now, Zira faces a tough away test, where even the slightest mistake could cost them a place in the next round.

Probable lineups

Hajduk: Ivušić, Sigur, Skelin, Šarlija, Hrgović, Skoko, Capan, Krovinović, Kalik, Brajković, Livaja

Zira: Silva, Aliyev, Mutsinzi, Renato, Djibrilla, Guima, Nuriyev, Gomis, Papunashvili, Maranhão, Volkov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is only the second meeting in these clubs' history, with the previous game ending 1-1
  • Hajduk have scored at least once in their last nine matches
  • Zira are unbeaten in eight games—six wins and two draws

Prediction

I expect an open, high-scoring encounter from both sides. Both teams are just getting back into official action, legs are still fresh after the off-season, and the opponents are well-matched, allowing each other to play freely. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.85 odds.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
