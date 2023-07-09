Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 12, Bravida Arena (Gothenburg) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Hacken will compete with the New Saints. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Hacken



The club, despite its more than 80-year history, reached its peak only in the previous year, winning the debut league title. Moreover, “the Wasps” added a cup trophy in 2023, however, it already became the third one (they had won the same trophies in 2016 and 2019). It was not possible to stay at the top, Malmo is dominating in the Allsvenskan now, and the representative of Gothenburg hopes to remain in the top 3. At the same time, it wants to prove itself at the international arena. There were the times, when the Sweden club knocked out at least a couple of the first opponents in the qualification. Speaking about 4 previous starts, only 1 opponent, Liepaja, was overcome. It turned out to beat Aberdeen with the home 2-0 score during the previous qualification for the Conference League in 2021, but that result was followed by a crushing 1-5 defeat in Scotland.

The New Saints



The team is a vivid example of the fact that the national team can play at a decent level, but, in terms of the club format, the country is far from succeeding. “The Saints”, having won in the spring, have already secured their fifteenth league title (and the second in a row), moreover, they have got 8 FA Cups and 8 League Cups. And the Welsh team, taking into account the international arena, can consider 2021 a breakthrough year, when it managed to overcome Glentoran and Kauno Žalgiris, and Viktoria Plzeň defeated the opponent only on penalties. Speaking about the previous summer, after “grinding” out the ticket to the next level by means of a goal in extra time in the battle against Linfield, it lost to Víkingur Reykjavík (0-2, 0-0).

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Although the clubs often play in the European competitions, as a rule, they “fly” out quickly, even if we take into account the qualification. So, there is no surprise that they will meet on the football field for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers argue only about how confident the win of the team, which is already actively performing at the home arena, will be. Taking into account the fact that they will play in Sweden, we recommend betting on the victory of the hosts with “a -2 goal handicap” (odd: 1.69).

