Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023

On August 2, Bravida Arena (Gothenburg) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Hacken will meet with Klaksvik. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Hacken


The club has achieved its main success in its more than 80-year history in recent years. First, it took the cup of the country in 2016 and 2019 and, speaking about the previous season, the team, which had been only in the top 3 a couple of times before, won the first league title. The higher mentioned result is now being tried to protect, but there is strong competition in the face of both the traditional favourite, Malmo, and the newly added one, Elfsborg. At the same time, “the Wasps” were able to win again in the Svenska Cupen. And the Champions League debut brought a solid overcoming of the New Saints – the Welsh team was beaten in both legs (a 3-1 success at the home arena and a 2-0 victory in Wales). It was not so easy in the Faroe Islands – everything ended in a goalless draw. This is rather a result in favour of the guests, but the Sweden club still needs to win on the home field.

Klaksvik


The team can already consider itself not only the current, but also the future champion of the country. 16 victories in 16 first rounds have completely killed the intrigue there and allow Hoseth Magne’s wards to try to qualify and play at the group stage of at least some international tournament for the first time. The Champions League qualification seemed to be as quick for “the White and Blues” as it was in 2022, when they were knocked out by the very first opponent, Bodø/Glimt. This time, the lot brought an even more status opponent in the person of Ferencvaros. Still, having defended a goalless draw at the home arena, the Faroese club sensationally defeated Cherchesov’s wards in Budapest (Stanislav Salamovich was immediately fired after that 0-3 failure). Speaking about the home battle with the Sweden rival, it did not score a single goal, but, by the way, did not concede.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs still play at the European arena not often and not for long. Still, they haven’t even played friendly matches before.

Predictions


Bookmakers unconditionally believe in Hacken. Nevertheless, Klaksvik has already surprised everyone – thus, we recommend using the bet on the guests with “a +1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.94).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
