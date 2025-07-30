Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Win Gyori ETO Odds: 1.96 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches in the second qualifying round of the Conference League will be played on Thursday at the ETO Park stadium in Győr, where the local side Győr will host Armenia’s Pyunik. Let’s take a closer look at the betting angle, focusing on the hosts’ strong home form and the Armenian team’s struggles on the road.

Match preview

The Hungarian club lost the first leg 1-2 in Yerevan, but managed to score a crucial away goal, keeping their hopes alive for overall success. The team has been impressive at home: four wins from their last five matches on their own turf is a compelling argument for the comeback intrigue. In attack, Győr consistently finds ways to score — they’ve found the net in eight of their last ten games.

The defeat in Armenia will force the hosts to play more aggressively and, with the backing of their fans and familiar surroundings, the coach’s men are ready to step up. The team knows how to dictate the tempo, especially against opponents with shaky defenses, as seen in both league and friendly matches.

Pyunik earned a positive result at home, winning 2-1, but a tough test awaits them in Hungary. Away from home, the team has lost three consecutive official matches, including a defeat to San Marino’s Tre Fiori (0-1), highlighting their vulnerability on the road. Defensively, Pyunik often make mistakes — conceding an average of 1.5 goals per game in their last six matches.

Despite their first-leg victory, Pyunik’s defensive play leaves much to be desired. At a high tempo and when the opposition uses the flanks smartly, Pyunik often lose their shape. Against a well-organized and motivated opponent like Győr, this could prove decisive.

Probable lineups

Győr: Petras, Krpic, Anton, Abrahamsson, Banati, Benbouali, Bumba, Vitalis, Gavric, Tot, Shteful

Pyunik Yerevan: Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Kainourgios, Agbalyan, Islamovic, Otubanjo, Sanchez, Nubissi, Tarakhchyan

Match facts and head-to-head

Pyunik won the first leg 2-1.

Győr have won 4 of their last 5 home games.

Pyunik have lost three consecutive away matches.

Prediction

Given Pyunik’s away record and the Hungarians’ strong home form, backing Győr to win looks justified. The team will be motivated to get revenge in front of their home fans and are more than capable of turning the tie around.