Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

The African Cup of Nations is a tournament that undoubtedly captures the attention of betting enthusiasts. We have chosen to present our forecast for the Guinea – Senegal match; who will emerge victorious this time?

Senegal

Known as the "Lions of Teranga," were finalists in the last two African Cups, and are the reigning champions of the tournament. Undoubtedly, Senegal will strive to defend their title and have commendable prospects to achieve this. Their passage to the playoffs is already secured, having clinched two convincing victories. In the first round, they confidently defeated Gambia with a score of 3-0, and then triumphed over a depleted Cameroon with a scoreline of 3-1. Now, playing at full strength holds little significance; the primary objective is to avoid defeat in the final match and maintain the top spot in the group.

Guinea

For Guinea, this tournament is also unfolding favorably. With 4 points in two games, they currently occupy the second position in the group. The first-round match against Cameroon was challenging, as they had to play with a numerical disadvantage for the entire second half. Despite such circumstances, the opponent barely created any substantial threats. In the second match, Guinea managed a purposeful victory over Zambia with a score of 1-0. Even with a third-place finish, Guinea should progress to the playoffs, but securing the second spot is a more reliable option.

Head-to-head history

Between these opponents often unfolds in intense battles. The most recent encounter was in the final of the qualification tournament for the African Nations Championship in 2022. On that occasion, the teams exchanged home victories with an identical scoreline of 1-0, and Senegal emerged stronger in the penalty shootout.

Prediction for the Guinea – Senegal match

In the clash of Group C leaders, bookmakers favor Senegal, although the odds on the favorite are rapidly increasing. Most likely, many are betting on Guinea not to lose or on a goalless draw, which would see both teams progress to the playoffs. A spectacle of great magnitude is not anticipated, so we place our bet on a total of fewer than 2 goals.