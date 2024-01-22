RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Guinea vs Senegal prediction
Guinea Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations 23 jan 2024, 12:00 Guinea - Senegal
-
- : -
International, Yamoussoukro, Stade Charles Konan Banny
Senegal Senegal
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The African Cup of Nations is a tournament that undoubtedly captures the attention of betting enthusiasts. We have chosen to present our forecast for the Guinea – Senegal match; who will emerge victorious this time?

Senegal

Known as the "Lions of Teranga," were finalists in the last two African Cups, and are the reigning champions of the tournament. Undoubtedly, Senegal will strive to defend their title and have commendable prospects to achieve this. Their passage to the playoffs is already secured, having clinched two convincing victories. In the first round, they confidently defeated Gambia with a score of 3-0, and then triumphed over a depleted Cameroon with a scoreline of 3-1. Now, playing at full strength holds little significance; the primary objective is to avoid defeat in the final match and maintain the top spot in the group.

Guinea

For Guinea, this tournament is also unfolding favorably. With 4 points in two games, they currently occupy the second position in the group. The first-round match against Cameroon was challenging, as they had to play with a numerical disadvantage for the entire second half. Despite such circumstances, the opponent barely created any substantial threats. In the second match, Guinea managed a purposeful victory over Zambia with a score of 1-0. Even with a third-place finish, Guinea should progress to the playoffs, but securing the second spot is a more reliable option.

Head-to-head history

Between these opponents often unfolds in intense battles. The most recent encounter was in the final of the qualification tournament for the African Nations Championship in 2022. On that occasion, the teams exchanged home victories with an identical scoreline of 1-0, and Senegal emerged stronger in the penalty shootout.

Prediction for the Guinea – Senegal match

In the clash of Group C leaders, bookmakers favor Senegal, although the odds on the favorite are rapidly increasing. Most likely, many are betting on Guinea not to lose or on a goalless draw, which would see both teams progress to the playoffs. A spectacle of great magnitude is not anticipated, so we place our bet on a total of fewer than 2 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 New Jersey Devils Odds: 1.59 Vegas Golden Knights Recommended Мелбет
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.62 Boston Celtics Bet now 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction Australian Open Today, 21:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.59 Coco Gauff Bet now 1xBet
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction Australian Open Today, 22:30 Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Odds: 1.64 Recommended 1xBet
Syria vs India prediction Asian Cup 23 jan 2024, 06:30 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Syria Odds: 1.66 India Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:59 Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22 Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup Biathlon News Today, 15:38 The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24 Basketball news Today, 15:06 LeBron has achieved a distinctive milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024