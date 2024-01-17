Guinea vs Gambia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Gambia wont lose Odds: 2.1 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the African Cup, the Guinean team will play against the Gambia team. In the first round, both teams failed to score three points and now they need to determine the strongest in a head-to-head confrontation. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Guinea

At the start of the tournament, this team played with Cameroon, which is considered one of the candidates for the title. The meeting ended with a score of 1:1, which was a very unexpected result. Mohamed Bayo scored for Guinea in that game.

At the moment, this team has one point and has every chance of leaving the group. If they win the next match, they will score four points and actually solve this issue.

In the final round, Guinea will play against the Senegal team.

Gambia

This team is not a candidate for the playoffs, as their first match in the tournament showed. In the 1st round of the group stage, Gambia played against Senegal and lost with a score of 0:3. If they lose in the second meeting, they will definitely lose their chances of leaving the group.

In general, Gambia concedes a lot, in almost every match. But the team's performance is poor.

In the final round, Gambia will play against Cameroon.

History of the confrontation

The last time Guinea beat Gambia was back in 1985, since then Gambia have won or drawn matches.

Prediction for the match Guinea - Gambia

Both teams cannot boast of scoring and reliable defense. I believe that Gambia will not lose.