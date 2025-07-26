Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

The friendly clash between the national teams of Guinea and the Central African Republic is set for Monday at the 28 September Stadium. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with an appealing odds value.

Match preview

Guinea’s national team has been struggling lately, showing inconsistent form regardless of the strength of their opponents. In July, the squad played friendlies against a powerful Senegal side: first, they managed to hold a goalless draw (0-0), displaying organized defensive play, but in the return fixture they eventually conceded, losing by a single goal—0-1.

The “National Elephants” haven’t had the best of times in their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign: only two wins from six matches and a mere fifth place in the tightly packed Group G. Every dropped point here hits their qualification hopes hard, and Guinea has been slipping too often. Their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying hopes were dashed as well—the team was close to advancing, but a crucial away defeat to Tanzania proved fatal.

The Central African Republic remains stuck at the bottom of Africa’s football hierarchy, showing neither stability nor progress. Yes, a goalless draw with Mali in March was a pleasant surprise and a rare bright spot, but that’s more an exception than a sign of change. Even against mid-table sides and underdogs, CAR continues to struggle: a rare 2-1 win in a summer friendly against Mauritania was just their second victory in their last ten matches. Soon after, they reverted to their defensive shell—a 0-0 draw with Niger once again highlighted their tactical impotence.

The “Wild Beasts” traditionally focus on destruction rather than creation. Their tactical model is straightforward—defensive block, tight play off the ball, and occasional attempts to break out on the counter. More often than not, these forays rely on the individual bravery of one or two players rather than any team strategy. All this makes CAR’s game predictable and lacking in spectacle: low-scoring stats, minimal goals, and a focus on “not losing.” With such an approach, dreaming of anything beyond a lucky break is unrealistic for now.

Probable lineups

Guinea : Camara, Sylla, Conte, Sow, Diakite, Toure, Camara, Kamano, Cisse, Sylla, Guirassy

: Camara, Sylla, Conte, Sow, Diakite, Toure, Camara, Kamano, Cisse, Sylla, Guirassy CAR: Lambe, Yangao, Yambere, Zanganga, Ndobe, Ngoma, Pirioya, Kondogbia, Namnganga, Koyalipu, Mafuta

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have played two matches in 2018/19, with Guinea winning one and the other ending in a draw

No more than one goal was scored in either match

The “Under 1.5 total goals” bet has landed in Guinea’s last four games

Prediction

The bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts, but Guinea may struggle to break down their opponents’ defense. Here, the optimal bet is “Under 2.0 total goals” at 1.60 odds.