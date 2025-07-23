RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025

Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction
Guinea
Friendly International
24 july 2025, 06:00
- : -
International,
Burkina Faso
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6
The friendly encounter between the national teams of Guinea and Burkina Faso will take place on Thursday at the "28 September" stadium. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with a solid odds value.

Match preview

Guinea's national team has looked frankly unimpressive in recent outings, regardless of the level of opposition. In July, the team played two friendlies against Senegal. While Guinea managed a goalless draw in the first match, successfully neutralizing Senegal’s attack, the return leg saw the "National Elephants" fall short, losing narrowly 0-1.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Guinea has so far failed to meet expectations—only two wins in six matches leave them fifth in a tightly-contested Group G, where any slip-up is costly. In the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Guinea came close to booking their ticket to the tournament, but couldn’t finish the campaign on a high note: a crucial defeat in Tanzania proved a cold shower and cost them a place at the continental championship.

Burkina Faso continues to cement its status as one of Africa’s most consistent teams. Despite a recent loss to a strong Morocco side in a friendly, the "Stallions" displayed resilience and maintain a high level of competitiveness. Prior to that, the team confidently dispatched Zimbabwe (2-0) and secured a vital three points in the World Cup qualifier against Guinea-Bissau (2-1), where forward Lassina Traoré stole the show with a brace.

The Burkinabe coaching staff is committed to developing an attacking style based on quick transitions and strong individual skills. The team uses space effectively, varies the tempo intelligently, and increasingly demonstrates a mature, balanced approach both at home and on the road. Even in friendlies, Burkina Faso is not afraid to take the initiative, a sign of growing self-confidence.

Probable lineups

  • Guinea: Camara, Sylla, Conte, Sow, Diakite, Toure, Camara, Kamano, Cisse, Sylla, Guirassy
  • Burkina Faso: Koffi, Kabore, Djiga, Nagalo, Yago, Simpore, Zougrana, Tiendrebeogo, Bande, Traore, Ouattara

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Burkina Faso has beaten this opponent in four of their last five head-to-head meetings, without a single defeat
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in the last four matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has come through in three out of five recent encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers are backing Burkina Faso, who have shown more cohesion in recent matches. We believe this game will see goals, and our pick is "Over 2.0 total goals" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6
