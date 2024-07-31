Guimarães vs Floriana Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,5) Odds: 1.95 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second round of the Conference League qualification, their return meeting will be held Guimarães - Floriana. Prediction for the match of these rivals prepared by Dailysports specialists.

Guimarães

“Conquerors” last season became fifth in the domestic arena, above only the three grands and strong Braga. So the club earned their place in the European cups, where they still need to reach the group stage.

Guimarães looked great this summer in control meetings, winning all four matches, and managed to cope with such serious opponents as Middlesbrough and Rayo Vallecano. The first opponent in the qualification of the Conference League looks easy, in the away meeting “conquerors” controlled the course of the match, but won only with a minimal difference.

Floriana

The Maltese club last season literally missed the championship, the team issued a finish of three defeats, because of which it became the second, the first Hamrun broke away by 5 points.

Floriana started the fight in the qualification of the Conference League from the first round, there managed to pass Tre Penne from San Marino - 3:1 at home and 1:1 at the foreign arena. Nobody expects much success from the team, and in the confrontation with the Portuguese club the chances for a positive outcome are minimal, as the opponent is clearly higher class.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The first game showed that Guimarães is an order of magnitude stronger, although the Portuguese club eventually won only 1-0.

Taking into account all tournaments Guimarães is on a series of six victories.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 1,13, X - 8, W2 - 23.

Guimarães vs Floriana Prediction

The hosts are unqualified favorites of the upcoming battle, even a draw takes the Portuguese club into the next round, but Guimarães must show their class. Floriana will have little chance, so I will risk betting on the victory of the favorite with a -2.5 goal handicap.