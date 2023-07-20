Prediction on game Win Gremio Odds: 2.35 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 23, Arena do Grêmio (Porto Alegre) will host the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Gremio will compete with Atletico Mineiro. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

Gremio



The team has traditionally got the highest ambitions and considerable popularity. Still, after a long enough successful, stable segment, “the Musketeers” failed the last but one season and eventually left the Serie A. They managed to return in a year on the very first attempt, and it seems that such a “purgatory” benefited the grandee. It not only secured a foothold in the Brasileiro – the team turns out to stay among the best ones in the current draw. Only Botafogo seriously broke away in the standings so far, but Renato Gaucho’s wards managed to lead the so-called “peloton”. Moreover, they gradually gained momentum – if in the first 6 rounds there were only 2 wins, then they won 6 out of 7 battles (except for a 0-3 score in the struggle with Flamengo). It is reasonable to mention that nothing happened in the battle against Botafogo in July – the team lost with a 0-2 score at the home arena. Still, on the other hand, it knocked out Bahia in the Copa do Brasil – that happened due to penalties, after a 1-1 draw in both matches.

Atletico Mineiro



The club was coming to its championship title for a very long time, exactly half a century. Finally, Hulk and company won the championship in the Serie A in a pretty great style in 2021. That peak was followed by a decline that continues for the second draw in a row. 2022 brought only the 7th place in the Brasileiro. Nowadays, “the Galo”, having overcome Carabobo and Millonarios in the qualification, was able to get 10 points in the Copa Libertadores group. First, it lost at the start (those defeats were made by Libertad and Atletico Paranaense), but then secured access to the play-offs of the main continental tournament in South America. That can be called a compensation for the further decline in the Serie A. There, after a difficult start, the team also seemed to gain momentum, even winning 4 out of 5 matches, but then, first, there were the draws and then the defeats made by Fortaleza and Corinthians after a 2-2 equality in a derby against crisis America. Moreover, the battle against Goias also brought only a goalless draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the opponents played in a head-to-head match was in the championship of 2021. Then they exchanged home victories in the scoring battles.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the hosts have enough strength for another success. Let’s agree and bet on the victory of Gremio (odd: 2.35).

