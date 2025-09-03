RU RU ES ES FR FR
Greece vs Belarus prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Greece vs Belarus prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ethnikiomada/Author unknownn
05 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Piraeus, Karaiskakis Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 5, 2025, as part of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Greece will face Belarus. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s analyze the best pick for the winner of this clash.

Greece

The Greek national team heads into their opening World Cup 2026 qualifier in superb form and high spirits. The squad put on a confident display in the last Nations League, competing in League B alongside England, Ireland, and Finland, winning 5 out of 6 matches and losing only to England, which earned them second place. However, in the play-offs, Greece defeated Scotland and secured promotion to League A for the next season.

Currently, the team is showing consistent performance: across the last 10 matches, including friendlies, Greece have claimed 8 victories and suffered just 2 defeats. Their qualifying group opponents include Belarus, Scotland, and Denmark, and the Greeks have every chance of fighting for second place—or even topping the group if things go their way.

As for head-to-heads with Belarus, there have been no official meetings so far. Historically, the teams have only played two friendlies, each ending with a narrow 1-0 win for one side.

Belarus

The Belarusian national team approaches their first World Cup 2026 qualifier with a challenging record. In the Nations League, Belarus played in League C in a group with Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, and Luxembourg, finishing third and remaining in League C. Over six matches, Belarus managed just one win—against Luxembourg—registered four draws, and suffered one defeat.

Following the Nations League, the team played a series of friendlies, notching up three wins and one loss. However, their official matches show a clear lack of attacking output: in six Nations League games, both teams scored just twice, while the last eight official matches in a row ended with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Greece: Tzolakis, Tsimikas, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Rota, Mouzakitis, Zafeiris, Konstantelias, Tzolis, Karetsas, Pavlidis.
  • Belarus: Lapukhov, Gromyko, Ebong, Zabelin, Lisakovich, Martynovich, Melnychenko, Pechenin, Politevich, Pigas, Yablonskiy.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Greece have won 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • 4 of Greece’s last 5 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Greece have scored first in 10 of their last 12 games.
  • Belarus have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 6 of Belarus’s last 7 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Greece vs Belarus match prediction

Given the current shape of both teams, Greece enters the match brimming with confidence and eager to make a strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. Playing at home, the Greeks will be determined to open with a win. Belarus, on the other hand, haven’t played official matches for a while and showed unconvincing form in the Nations League, marking them as clear underdogs here. My pick for this match is a Greece win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.69.

Comments
