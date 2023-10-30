Granada vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on October 30, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Granada vs Villarreal prediction
Granada Granada
LaLiga Spain 30 oct 2023, 16:00 Granada - Villarreal
Finished
2 : 3
Spain, Granada, Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Villarreal Villarreal
Ricard Sanchez
29’
Myrto Uzuni
34’
18’ 23’ (P)
Gerard Moreno
28’
Alexander Soerloth
As part of the 11th round of the Spanish championship, a match will take place between Granada and Villarreal. The meeting is very important for both teams, who are now fighting for survival. The match will take place on October 30, 2023.

"Granada"

After ten matches, this team has only six points. They currently occupy penultimate place in the standings, behind Celta Vigo on goal difference.

In order to improve the situation, Granada urgently need to start winning, since they are one of the main candidates for relegation from La Liga.

It’s interesting that Granada last won at the end of August. Then they were stronger than Mallorca.

"Villarreal"

The new season for the “yellow submarine” turned out to be a complete disappointment, which has already led to a change in head coach.

By the way, even with the arrival of a new coach, the team was able to win only one out of six matches.

After ten matches with nine points, the Submariners are in 14th place in the table, a stark change from their performance last season when they finished fifth.

In the last round, they were unable to defeat La Liga debutant Alaves at home.

Prediction for the match Granada - Villarreal

Villarreal plays very confidently in defense, especially away. It seems to me that the hosts will not be able to break through such a defense, and in general there will be few goals here. I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals at odds of 2.15.

