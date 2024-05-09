RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Granada vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Granada vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Granada vs Real Madrid prediction DAZN
Granada Granada
LaLiga Spain 11 may 2024, 12:30 Granada - Real Madrid
-
- : -
Spain, Granada, Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.49

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 35th round match of La Liga, Real Madrid will play away against Granada. The match will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Granada

This season, only a miracle can save Granada. To retain their place in La Liga, Granada needs to win all 4 remaining matches, assuming Mallorca loses all 4 of theirs. So, Granada can confidently start preparing for the next season in Segunda. Currently, Granada occupies 19th place and is unlikely to rise higher. Although it's worth noting that Granada has shown good form in recent matches - 7 points in 4 games. However, in the previous round, Granada suffered a heavy defeat to Sevilla with a score of 0-3.

Real Madrid

Madrid has done it again! Real Madrid - 36-time champions of Spain. After defeating Cadiz (2-0) in the previous round and Barcelona's loss to Girona (2-4), Carlo Ancelotti's team became unreachable for all competitors. And after that, Madrid worked another miracle in the Champions League. Real was losing to Bayern 0-1 during the game, but two late goals by Joselu led the team to another final, where they will face Borussia Dortmund. Obviously, since the match against Granada has no tournament significance, Carlo Ancelotti can be expected to rotate the squad massively once again.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 15th round of this season, Real Madrid defeated Granada 2-0.
  • The last time Granada beat Real was in 2013. Real's winning streak in matches against this opponent has now reached 15 games.

Granada vs Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid lacks tournament motivation, but the players who take the field will be motivated to prove to the coach that they deserve more playing time. My bet is on an away win.

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.49

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.64 Marta Kostyuk Recommended 1xBet
Kolos Kovalivka vs Zorya prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 08:30 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.53 Zorya Bet now Linebet
Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction ATP Rome 2024 Today, 13:00 Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.81 Bernard Pera Bet now Linebet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Recommended MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:16 The Premier League has announced eight contenders for the title of the best footballer of the season Football news Today, 06:51 Athletic Bilbao winger has scared off Premier League clubs with his demands Football news Today, 06:20 It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 05:55 The Premier League has announced the nominees for the title of the best young player Football news Today, 05:48 Bundesliga club set price tag on Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 05:18 It is known whether Enrique could be sacked by PSG after UEFA Champions League elimination Basketball news Today, 04:37 The NBA has announced the Most Valuable Player of the 2023-24 season Football news Today, 04:34 The Barcelona striker has attracted interest almost to thirty clubs from different leagues Football news Today, 04:04 He set a record. Real Madrid midfielder reaches the Champions League final for the seventh time
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024