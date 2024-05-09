Granada vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.49 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 35th round match of La Liga, Real Madrid will play away against Granada. The match will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Granada

This season, only a miracle can save Granada. To retain their place in La Liga, Granada needs to win all 4 remaining matches, assuming Mallorca loses all 4 of theirs. So, Granada can confidently start preparing for the next season in Segunda. Currently, Granada occupies 19th place and is unlikely to rise higher. Although it's worth noting that Granada has shown good form in recent matches - 7 points in 4 games. However, in the previous round, Granada suffered a heavy defeat to Sevilla with a score of 0-3.

Real Madrid

Madrid has done it again! Real Madrid - 36-time champions of Spain. After defeating Cadiz (2-0) in the previous round and Barcelona's loss to Girona (2-4), Carlo Ancelotti's team became unreachable for all competitors. And after that, Madrid worked another miracle in the Champions League. Real was losing to Bayern 0-1 during the game, but two late goals by Joselu led the team to another final, where they will face Borussia Dortmund. Obviously, since the match against Granada has no tournament significance, Carlo Ancelotti can be expected to rotate the squad massively once again.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 15th round of this season, Real Madrid defeated Granada 2-0.

The last time Granada beat Real was in 2013. Real's winning streak in matches against this opponent has now reached 15 games.

Granada vs Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid lacks tournament motivation, but the players who take the field will be motivated to prove to the coach that they deserve more playing time. My bet is on an away win.