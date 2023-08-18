RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023

Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023

Granada Granada
LaLiga Spain 21 aug 2023, 15:30 Granada - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Granada, Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.01

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On August 21, Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada) will host the match of the 2nd round of the La Liga, in which Granada will compete with Rayo Vallecano. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Granada


The club has given fans conflicting emotions in recent years. The fall into the Segunda, which happened in 2022, was far from being the first for the team. Speaking about the previous time, Diego Martinez Penas led the team there, and he not only returned the wards to the top division of the country, but also played with it in the play-offs of the Europa League. This time, there also came an experienced and talented mentor, Paco Lopez. He was appointed after the start of the 2022/2023 draw, but, nevertheless, managed to take the 1st place in the division. Speaking about the summer, a lot of newcomers appeared in the club, including Jesús Vallejo from Real Madrid. The renewed team started with Atletico Madrid on previous Monday. And, although it scored, the whole battle was lost – 1-3

Rayo Vallecano


The team is somewhat similar to Granada, but of the times of the previous promotion. Its recent successes were associated with the work of Andoni Iraola. A well-known defender and aspiring coach in the past, he took the modest team from Madrid to the La Liga, albeit through the play-offs. And then it finished quite high twice – the club was among the middle peasants of the elite division and even reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 2022. As for the summer, the specialist, having finalized the contract, moved to English Bournemouth. He was replaced by Francisco and, at least, made his debut in a pretty successful way – that away match was won with a 2-0 score (it is reasonable to mention that the final result had been made by the middle of the first half. To be honest, Almeria tried to “help” as much as possible there, suffice it to say that both Palazon and Nteka scored their goals from the penalty spot.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The last time Granada won was almost 10 years ago, at the end of 2013. Then, there were 7 wins for Rayo Vallecano and a couple of draws.

Predictions


Bookmakers give a rather noticeable advantage to the hosts of the arena. Still, Rayo is not bad even with a new coach, so, it’s worth choosing the bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 2.01).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.01

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.64 Atalanta Recommended MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.88 Salernitana Bet now 1xBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Udinese Odds: 1.97 Juventus Bet now BetWinner
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Lecce Odds: 2.11 Lazio Recommended Linebet
Serie A Italy 21 aug 2023, 12:30 Torino vs Cagliari prediction and betting tipson August 21, 2023 Torino Odds: 1.61 Cagliari Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:51 Neymar will not be able to make his debut for Al-Hilal anytime soon Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 04:00 UEFA makes tough decision on Dinamo Zagreb fans Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Messi won his first trophy at new club Football news Today, 01:00 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 00:00 Nice joined the fight for the American from Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:06 Liverpool win a comeback win in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Torino vs Cagliari prediction and betting tipson August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Alaves vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023