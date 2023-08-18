Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.01 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 21, Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada) will host the match of the 2nd round of the La Liga, in which Granada will compete with Rayo Vallecano. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Granada



The club has given fans conflicting emotions in recent years. The fall into the Segunda, which happened in 2022, was far from being the first for the team. Speaking about the previous time, Diego Martinez Penas led the team there, and he not only returned the wards to the top division of the country, but also played with it in the play-offs of the Europa League. This time, there also came an experienced and talented mentor, Paco Lopez. He was appointed after the start of the 2022/2023 draw, but, nevertheless, managed to take the 1st place in the division. Speaking about the summer, a lot of newcomers appeared in the club, including Jesús Vallejo from Real Madrid. The renewed team started with Atletico Madrid on previous Monday. And, although it scored, the whole battle was lost – 1-3

Rayo Vallecano



The team is somewhat similar to Granada, but of the times of the previous promotion. Its recent successes were associated with the work of Andoni Iraola. A well-known defender and aspiring coach in the past, he took the modest team from Madrid to the La Liga, albeit through the play-offs. And then it finished quite high twice – the club was among the middle peasants of the elite division and even reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 2022. As for the summer, the specialist, having finalized the contract, moved to English Bournemouth. He was replaced by Francisco and, at least, made his debut in a pretty successful way – that away match was won with a 2-0 score (it is reasonable to mention that the final result had been made by the middle of the first half. To be honest, Almeria tried to “help” as much as possible there, suffice it to say that both Palazon and Nteka scored their goals from the penalty spot.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time Granada won was almost 10 years ago, at the end of 2013. Then, there were 7 wins for Rayo Vallecano and a couple of draws.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a rather noticeable advantage to the hosts of the arena. Still, Rayo is not bad even with a new coach, so, it’s worth choosing the bet on “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 2.01).

