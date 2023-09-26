Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Granada will host Betis in the home match of the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga. The confrontation will take place at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on September 28 at 19:00 CET.

Granada



Granada is one of the most “nomadic” teams of Spain. The club often changes its registration in the leagues and looks very unstable at the inner arena. It left the top division of the country in the last but one year, but the previous La Liga 2 brought the 1st place and a ticket back.

The start of a new campaign cannot be called a successful one. Granada won only 1 match (a 3-2 score in the battle against Mallorca) and already 5 confrontations ended in the defeats. The club is located in the relegation zone and is only ahead of Almeria.

Betis



Betis finished the previous season in the 6th place. Thanks to this, the team received the right to play in the Europa League, where it started with a defeat made by Scottish Rangers at the group stage.

Speaking about the La Liga, there is a real parity in the results. The team won, lost and achieved a draw per two times. Betis concedes twice as many goals as it scores. It is in the 10th position in the championship table so far.

Taking into account the selection of players, there is hope that Manuel Pellegrini’s team will improve the situation in the nearest future.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Granada plays “fun” football – not less than 4 goals were scored in 4 matches with its participation.

Betis cannot win in 3 battles in a row; the goal difference is 1-7.

As for the head-to-head matches, the guests have a slight advantage. Betis has defeated Granada in 3 matches in a row.

Prediction



I think that the guests have a better chance of getting a positive result in the following battle. To minimize the risk, I suggest betting on the guests’ success with “a 0 goal handicap”.

