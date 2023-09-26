RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023

Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Granada vs Real Betis prediction
Granada Granada
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Granada - Real Betis
-
- : -
Spain, Granada, Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes
Real Betis Real Betis
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Granada will host Betis in the home match of the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga. The confrontation will take place at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on September 28 at 19:00 CET.

Granada


Granada is one of the most “nomadic” teams of Spain. The club often changes its registration in the leagues and looks very unstable at the inner arena. It left the top division of the country in the last but one year, but the previous La Liga 2 brought the 1st place and a ticket back.

The start of a new campaign cannot be called a successful one. Granada won only 1 match (a 3-2 score in the battle against Mallorca) and already 5 confrontations ended in the defeats. The club is located in the relegation zone and is only ahead of Almeria.

Betis


Betis finished the previous season in the 6th place. Thanks to this, the team received the right to play in the Europa League, where it started with a defeat made by Scottish Rangers at the group stage.

Speaking about the La Liga, there is a real parity in the results. The team won, lost and achieved a draw per two times. Betis concedes twice as many goals as it scores. It is in the 10th position in the championship table so far.

Taking into account the selection of players, there is hope that Manuel Pellegrini’s team will improve the situation in the nearest future.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Granada plays “fun” football – not less than 4 goals were scored in 4 matches with its participation.

Betis cannot win in 3 battles in a row; the goal difference is 1-7.

As for the head-to-head matches, the guests have a slight advantage. Betis has defeated Granada in 3 matches in a row.

Prediction


I think that the guests have a better chance of getting a positive result in the following battle. To minimize the risk, I suggest betting on the guests’ success with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.76 Deportivo Alaves Recommended MelBet
Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Genoa Odds: 2.15 Roma Bet now MelBet
Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Osasuna Odds: 1.6 Atletico Madrid Bet now MelBet
Boca Juniors - Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Boca Juniors Odds: 1.98 Palmeiras Recommended MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 29 sep 2023, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Hoffenheim Odds: 1.63 Borussia Dortmund Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:06 Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira Football news Today, 05:48 Ronaldo breaks another record in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:37 Real Madrid will extend the contract with one of the team's most important players Football news Today, 04:29 Ancelotti admitted why Real Madrid leaders missed the last match Football news Today, 04:18 The Liverpool legend told what Mudryk is missing Football news Today, 03:55 VIDEO. Liverpool won their seventh match in a row Football news Today, 03:30 VIDEO. Khvicha scored his first goal in six months Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:30 Mikel Arteta sums up the results of a crucial victory in the English League Cup Football news Today, 02:00 Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's exit from the League Cup
Sport Predictions
Football Today Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football 29 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023