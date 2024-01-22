Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+1) Odds: 1.735 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Dailysports presents you the forecast for the Spanish La Liga match between Granada and Atlético Madrid. The match will take place on Monday, 22 January, at 21:00 CET.

Granada

Granada are going through a tough season: after twenty rounds the team is in the relegation zone, and it seems that the fans are already gradually preparing for a return to La Liga 2. Last season, the club won the second division, but everything is going to the point that it will not be possible to gain a foothold for a long time.

Now Nasrides are practically at the bottom, although not so long ago the club played even in European competitions. In the Eurpoea League season 2020/2021 Granada reached the quarter-finals, where it was interrupted by Manchester United with two 2–0 wins. All that was but is in the past: now we must think about how to get back five points behind seventeenth place.

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid fans have not been watching their team's matches without sedatives lately. In early January - in the last match of the Spanish championship until today - Diego Simeone's team gave fans a dramatic match with Girona, in the course of which three times compared the score, but in the end still lost because of a goal in 90+1 minutes.

After the defeat to Girona, Atlético played two matches against neighbours Real Madrid: in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup and in the Round of 16 of the King's Cup. The first meeting ended in a painful defeat in overtime, but the second game brought already a similar success.

Interesting facts and history of personal meetings

7/8 of the last matches between Granada and Atlético Madrid end with a yellow card total of more than 4.5.

Granada is five points behind the saving seventeenth place, which gives the right to stay in La Liga. Atlético are three points behind the UEFA Champions League zone.

Atlético have lost four of their last five away matches in all competitions. The only exception: a Spanish Cup match against third-division Lugo. The last time Atlético won away in La Liga was back in October.

Prediction for the match Granada - Atlético Madrid

Granada took points away from Barcelona and Betis on their home field, and also created trouble for Girona. Therefore, Atlético will not be easy. I'll risk betting on the hosts with a +1 handicap. I do not think that Simeone's team will return home with a victory of more than one goal.