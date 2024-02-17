RU RU NG NG
Granada vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Granada vs Almeria prediction
LaLiga Spain 18 feb 2024, 10:15 Granada - Almeria
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Sunday, there won't be any football shortage, so we've prepared our options for bets. We offer our prediction for the match between Granada and Almeria, who will clash within La Liga.

Granada

The "Nasrids" have recently returned to La Liga but once again risk relegation from the elite of Spanish football. The team currently sits second from bottom in the league, trailing the 17th place by a whopping seven points. Their primary goal is to remain in La Liga, which is gradually turning into a dream. At times, the team plays decently; however, conceding an average of two goals per match is quite a lot.

Almeria

For Almeria, the current season has turned into a real nightmare. After 24 rounds, they are yet to secure a victory, with 7 draws and 17 losses. In the last fixture, Granada held Barcelona to a 3-3 draw away, which is commendable even though the "Garnet and Blue" are out of form. The club hasn't won in five consecutive matches, accumulating only two points during this period. With such results, the team is firmly stuck at the bottom of the table, trailing 13 points behind the 17th spot, so their chances of staying in the elite league are only theoretical. In the last round, Almeria held Athletic Bilbao at home, even playing the entire second half with ten men. Realistically, nobody believes in salvation; the primary motivation for the players is to draw attention from other clubs in the elite division.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Almeria led 3-0 at home after the first half, but the match ended in a 3-3 draw.
  • Granada has secured only 2 victories in 12 matches, with 5 losses and as many draws.
  • Almeria has lost 11 out of 12 away matches, with only one draw.

Granada vs Almeria Prediction

The fixture may not be the most high-profile, as we're expecting a clash of underdogs, but both clubs have nothing to lose, so an entertaining showdown can be anticipated. The hosts are slight favorites, easily explained by the home advantage and their higher position in the league table. We expect to see a game with end-to-end action, where finishing chances will be crucial. Let's bet on both teams scoring in this encounter.

