RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and bet for the May 11, 2025 game

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and bet for the May 11, 2025 game

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and bet for the May 11, 2025 game
Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors
NBA Today, 20:30 Golden State Warriors - Minnesota Timberwolves
San Francisco , Chase Center
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
Prediction on game Total over 199,5
Odds: 1.8
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On May 11, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in their third NBA playoff encounter. Here’s my in-depth prediction for this highly anticipated matchup.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors’ “golden era” is now behind them, with only a handful of players and head coach Steve Kerr remaining from their championship roster. The Dubs no longer look like title contenders, though the arrival of Jimmy Butler has certainly made them a more dangerous squad.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Golden State overcame the dangerous Houston Rockets, clinching the decisive Game 7 on the road. After two away games against Minnesota, the series is tied, but disaster struck in Game 2 as team leader Steph Curry suffered an injury. His recovery is expected to take 3 to 6 weeks, meaning he won’t be able to help his teammates in this series. Jimmy Butler could step up as the new leader—he carried Miami for a long time, but he’s still relatively new to Golden State.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Things are going smoothly for Minnesota so far—they secured a direct playoff spot, albeit with some difficulty. In the play-in, the Timberwolves knocked out the Los Angeles Lakers, who had LeBron and Doncic, with a 4-1 series win. Against Golden State, they also look like favorites, especially with Curry sidelined.

Much will depend on their star Anthony Edwards, although in the last game Julius Randle was outstanding as well, recording a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. It’s also worth noting Minnesota’s impressive field goal percentage in the previous matchup—over 50%.

Match facts

  • Golden State has won two of three home games in these playoffs.
  • Minnesota has also played three road games in the postseason, winning two of them.
  • The odds for this clash are: Home win – 2.78, Away win – 1.46.

Head-to-head

The series started with a road win for Golden State, 99-88. Minnesota bounced back in Game 2 with a convincing 117-93 victory. With the series tied 1-1, everything is still to play for.

Prediction

According to the bookmakers, Golden State’s chances without Curry are slim, with Minnesota considered the clear favorite. It’s tough to predict how the Warriors will perform without their leader, but it’s certain to be a challenge. I’m backing the total over 199.5 points here—even if neither team is expected to put up huge numbers, that total is definitely within reach for these squads.

Prediction on game Total over 199,5
Odds: 1.8
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 Today, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Philadelphia Union Odds: 1.69 Columbus Crew Bet now 22Bet
FC Cincinnati vs Austin FC prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.77 Austin FC Recommended 1xBet
CF America vs Pachuca prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 23:10 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 CF America Odds: 1.68 Pachuca Bet now 22Bet
Udinese vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.95 Monza Bet now 22Bet
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Newcastle Odds: 1.5 Chelsea Recommended 1Win
Gent vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.58 Royal Antwerp Bet now Melbet
Leganes vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 11 may 2025, 08:00 Leganes vs Espanyol: can Leganes escape the relegation zone? Leganes Odds: 1.48 Espanyol Bet now 1Win
Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 11 may 2025, 08:30 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.61 PSV Eindhoven Recommended 22Bet
Verona vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 09:00 Verona vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 11, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Tottenham - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 May 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.88 Crystal Palace Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Valencia - : - Getafe Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Fulham - : - Everton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Fulham
-
Everton
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:52 Ex-Orlando Pirates coach to succeed Riveiro? Agent makes clear statement Football news Today, 07:22 Big discount. The amount Manchester United is willing to sell Antony for revealed Football news Today, 06:47 But not Real? Borussia Dortmund enters the race for Jobe Bellingham Football news Today, 06:18 Absurd situation in Poland: a wild boar sneaks onto the pitch and... falls asleep Football news Today, 05:52 Changed their mind? Milan set to buy Walker from Manchester City after all Football news Today, 05:20 Gerrard could return to Rangers, but he's far from the only candidate Football news Today, 04:51 "I toss 25 coins in the air": Mourinho ironically reveals how he picks his starting lineup Football news Today, 04:38 "I'm not a fool": Kompany weighs up starting Müller in his final Bayern home game Football news Today, 04:06 "We will have a top coach." Bayer reveals process of searching for Alonso's successor Football news Today, 03:44 Fabregas confirms Como's interest in Barcelona defender Garcia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores