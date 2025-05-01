RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025

Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Lamontville Golden Arrows - Stellenbosch
-
- : -
South Africa,
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of round 28 in the South African Premier Division will take place on Saturday at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, where the local Golden Arrows will host Stellenbosch. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which has solid chances for success.

Match preview

Golden Arrows are going through far from the best phase of their season. The team is, to put it mildly, struggling, having secured just one win in their last five outings. The "Arrows" seem stuck in a rut of inconsistency: sometimes salvaging a draw, only to slip up again. Their most recent home stumble against AmaZulu (0:1) only added fuel to the fire and pushed the club deeper into turmoil.

Offensively, the Durban side has looked lackluster — only 15 goals to their name, and their defense isn’t much better, with 21 goals conceded in 22 matches telling its own story. On home turf, the "Golden Arrows" hardly look intimidating: 3 wins, 5 draws, and 3 defeats — a record that speaks of uncertainty and an inability to turn their stadium into a fortress.

Stellenbosch, on the other hand, are charging full speed ahead towards the top. Steve Barker’s team is firmly in the leading pack, showing impressive consistency. Three wins in their last five matches, including a narrow but crucial victory over Chippa United, are a testament to their ambitions.

The team knows how to play efficiently, without wasting energy, and maintains balance across all lines. With 28 goals scored and 17 conceded, Stellenbosch look like a well-drilled, organized side. Their away form deserves special mention — 6 wins from 11 road games. They’re confident away from home, know how to shut up shop when needed, and strike at just the right moment.

Probable lineups

  • Golden Arrows: Watenga, Theron, Shitolo, Cross, Cele, Zwane, Diabini, Mtanti, Mutizwa, Nguse, Moon
  • Stellenbosch: Stephens, Basadien, Toure, Onyango, Jurgens, Habaar, Palas, Adams, Langelihle, Cupido, Barns

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Golden Arrows defeated Stellenbosch away, 2-0
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two out of five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers are, predictably, giving a slight edge to the visitors and offer odds around 1.85 for a Stellenbosch win. We believe Steve Barker’s side will find a way through their opponent’s defense and claim the victory.

Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Recommended 1Win
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Bet now Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Bochum prediction Bundesliga Germany 02 may 2025, 14:30 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.79 Bochum Recommended 1Win
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Bet now Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Recommended 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now 22Bet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table Football news Today, 16:34 Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago Football news Today, 16:10 Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach Football news Today, 15:59 Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores