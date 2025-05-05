RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction Photo: https://x.com/SABC_Sport
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
South African Betway Premiership 06 may 2025, 13:30 Lamontville Golden Arrows - Orlando Pirates
-
- : -
South Africa,
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
On May 6, 2025, the Sugar Ray Stadium in Durban will play host to a South African Premier Division Round 18 clash between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates. Here’s a bet suggestion for the win by one of the sides.

Golden Arrows

For the past three seasons, Golden Arrows have consistently finished ninth in the league, showcasing a stable—if unspectacular—level of play. However, this campaign has turned into a real test for the club. The team is struggling both in the domestic league and in cup competitions.

Golden Arrows bowed out of the South African Cup at the round of 32, falling 1-2 at home to Chippa United. Things aren’t much better in the league: after 23 matches, the club sits 14th on the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, there’s still some room for maneuver. Due to an uneven number of games played among teams, Golden Arrows have seven matches left until the end of the season. This factor offers a glimmer of hope in the race to retain their top-flight status. For comparison, Cape Town City—one place below—have already played three more matches.

Orlando Pirates

The upcoming fixture against Golden Arrows will be Orlando Pirates’ last test before their most important match of the season: the South African Cup final, where Jose Riveiro’s squad faces their archrivals, Kaizer Chiefs. The Pirates’ recent 2-1 Soweto Derby victory on Chiefs’ home turf gave them a big emotional boost and lifted the squad’s spirits.

Domestically, the Pirates still have a mathematical shot at the title, though the situation is far from simple. They trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points, but have two games in hand. If they take maximum points, the gap could shrink to six, but with no head-to-head clash with Sundowns left on the calendar, their direct title chances are slim.

The title race will largely hinge on Sundowns’ consistency—if they keep up their usual pace, they could be crowned champions for an eighth consecutive season. That leaves Orlando needing to stay fully focused on each remaining match, starting with this one.

Probable lineups

  • Golden Arrows: Mowa, Ayabulela, Matlaba, Shitolo, Sele, Ndwandwe, Dlamini, Mthanti, Sithole, Kobedi, Malinga
  • Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Sibisi, Hoki, Mbokazi, van Rooyen, Mahaule, Mbatha, Hotto, Nkota, Mofokeng, Magopa

Match facts and H2H

  • Orlando Pirates have won three of their last four away games, showing consistency and confidence on the road.
  • Golden Arrows have managed just one win in their last nine home matches, with four draws and four defeats in that span.
  • Golden Arrows are winless in their last three home games, losing two and failing to score in all three.
  • Orlando Pirates have won the last four head-to-head meetings. Three of those games saw over 2.5 goals scored.

Prediction

Orlando Pirates are clear favorites in this encounter. The head-to-head history is entirely in the visitors’ favor, and they have consistently outperformed Golden Arrows. The home side’s poor form on their own turf is another strong argument for the visitors. Our pick: Orlando Pirates to win at odds of 1.56.

