Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025

Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025

Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Lamontville Golden Arrows - AmaZulu
-
- : -
South Africa,
AmaZulu AmaZulu
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On April 26, 2025, at 15:00 Central European Time, the 27th round of the South African Premier League will feature a match between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu. Let's consider a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this encounter.

Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows have shown a fairly balanced performance in recent rounds—two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches. The team is particularly reliable in defense, conceding only three goals during this stretch.

At home this season, the club ranks only 14th in the league, with three wins, five draws, and two losses.

Golden Arrows sit in 10th place with 29 points, having scored 18 goals and conceded 22. The team's average scoring rate is not high, but they demonstrate discipline in defense—keeping clean sheets in two of the last five matches.

AmaZulu

AmaZulu are going through a rough patch. The team is in 7th place with 33 points, having suffered four losses in the last five matches and only one win. The team particularly struggles in defense, conceding seven goals during this period while scoring only three. AmaZulu have managed to keep a clean sheet just once in the last five rounds.

On the road, the situation is even worse—eight losses in 13 matches with a goal difference of 12:18. The team is on a seven-match winless streak away from home.

In the last round, AmaZulu lost 1-0 away to Stellenbosch. Before that, they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home against Richards Bay. In head-to-head meetings with Golden Arrows, AmaZulu have not won in the last two matches. The first-round match of this season ended in a 0-0 draw.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Golden Arrows have not won in 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • 7 of the last 8 matches involving Golden Arrows ended with a total under 2.5 goals.
  • AmaZulu have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • AmaZulu have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches.
  • AmaZulu have not lost in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings against Golden Arrows.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches between the teams ended with a total over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Golden Arrows: Maova, Mwengani, Shitolo, Phillips, Cele, Zwane, Kobedi, Nwandwe, Sibisi, Mthanti, Malinga.
  • AmaZulu: Ofori, Hanamub, Fielies, Mfalela, Sikakane, Mothwa, Zungu, Tabe, Brooks, Moremi, Kambindu.

Match prediction Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu

Both teams are not in optimal form right now, but they show similar traits—low scoring rates and a cautious playing style. Golden Arrows appear slightly more stable, especially in defense, where they regularly limit opponents' chances. AmaZulu, on the other hand, face significant challenges in attack and rarely delight fans with goals away from home. Considering the statistics, team form, and the nature of their head-to-head meetings, my bet for this match is Both Teams to Score: No, with odds of 1.66.

