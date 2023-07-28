RU RU
Main Predictions Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023

Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023

Goias Goias
Serie A Brazil 05 aug 2023, 17:30 Goias - Fortaleza
-
- : -
Brazil,
Fortaleza Fortaleza
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.64

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now

On July 31, Estádio da Serrinha (Goiania) will host the match of the 17th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Goias will compete with Gremio. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Goias


The club did the best, as for its level, to spend the first decade of the new century. Still, having reached the peak in 2010 (in the form of the final of the Copa Sudamericana), it lost the decisive round there and failed in the national championship, flying out to the Serie B. It turned out to return quite quickly – the team did it from the second attempt. And then the relegation to a lower division was repeated twice more. The club also spent 2021 there. It is reasonable to mention that it immediately returned and even took the 13th place from the very first trial. It even made it possible to play in the Copa Sudamericana, which was pretty successful: the Brazilian club achieved 3 draws and 1 win, eventually finishing the group stage in the 1st place. Perhaps, this additional load also affects the performance, but, in any case, “the Parrots” have slipped into a struggle for survival in the championship (only 15 points in 16 matches, which is only 1 point more than Bahia) – it is in the 17th, “departing” position. Moreover, they got 4 points in the previous matches in July: a home 0-0 draw in the battle against Atletico Mineiro and an away 1-0 score in the struggle with Cruzeiro.

Gremio


The team spent the previous season in the Serie B. Fortunately, the ambitious and popular team was able to return as fast as possible. At first, not everything worked at a higher level – “the Musketeers” won only 2 matches and got only 8 points in the first 6 rounds. Still, then the momentum was gained even though the top scorer, legendary Luis Suarez, is clearly trying to escape to Inter Miami, to the friends of the Barcelona times led by Messi. Nowadays, Renato Gaucho’s wards have got 7 wins in 9 previous matches – this allowed them to “climb” to the 2nd place. Moreover, there happened a simultaneous appearance in the Copa do Brasil – the team hosted Flamengo in the semi-finals this week there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Gremio has got an advantage in head-to-head matches. The successes include 2020, when the opponents met each other last time – “the Musketeers” won with a 2-1 score at the home arena and brought the match to a goalless draw on the field of Goias.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that even the field factor will help Goias. Thus, we bet on the victory of the guests with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.64).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.64

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 07:00 Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Osnabrueck Odds: 1.82 Karlsruher SC Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 07:00 Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Elversberg Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Allsvenskan Sweden Today, 09:00 Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Haecken Odds: 2.05 Elfsborg Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Eliteserien Norway Today, 09:30 Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Vaalerenga Odds: 1.52 Sandefjord Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Premier League Ukraine Today, 10:00 Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Metalist 1925 Odds: 1.68 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea have paid a serious penalty to UEFA Football news Today, 04:00 The Premier League club is preparing a free transfer of the Shakhtar star Football news Today, 03:00 The President of Barcelona spoke about the conversation with Messi's father Football news Yesterday, 17:36 Roma want to buy European champions from PSG Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender Football news Yesterday, 17:24 PSG's new head coach asks club to buy young Barcelona star Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Manchester United raise price for Harry Maguire Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Liverpool star midfielder close to joining Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Galatasaray buy PSG star striker Football news Yesterday, 16:18 The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Osnabrück vs Karlsruhe 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Hannover vs Elversberg 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Haecken vs Elfsborg 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Valerenga vs Sandefjord 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Metalist-1925 vs Shakhtar 29 July 2023 Football Today Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Kaisar vs Kairat 29 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Stabaek vs Molde 29 July 2023 Football Today Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023