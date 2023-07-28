Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 31, Estádio da Serrinha (Goiania) will host the match of the 17th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Goias will compete with Gremio. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Goias



The club did the best, as for its level, to spend the first decade of the new century. Still, having reached the peak in 2010 (in the form of the final of the Copa Sudamericana), it lost the decisive round there and failed in the national championship, flying out to the Serie B. It turned out to return quite quickly – the team did it from the second attempt. And then the relegation to a lower division was repeated twice more. The club also spent 2021 there. It is reasonable to mention that it immediately returned and even took the 13th place from the very first trial. It even made it possible to play in the Copa Sudamericana, which was pretty successful: the Brazilian club achieved 3 draws and 1 win, eventually finishing the group stage in the 1st place. Perhaps, this additional load also affects the performance, but, in any case, “the Parrots” have slipped into a struggle for survival in the championship (only 15 points in 16 matches, which is only 1 point more than Bahia) – it is in the 17th, “departing” position. Moreover, they got 4 points in the previous matches in July: a home 0-0 draw in the battle against Atletico Mineiro and an away 1-0 score in the struggle with Cruzeiro.

Gremio



The team spent the previous season in the Serie B. Fortunately, the ambitious and popular team was able to return as fast as possible. At first, not everything worked at a higher level – “the Musketeers” won only 2 matches and got only 8 points in the first 6 rounds. Still, then the momentum was gained even though the top scorer, legendary Luis Suarez, is clearly trying to escape to Inter Miami, to the friends of the Barcelona times led by Messi. Nowadays, Renato Gaucho’s wards have got 7 wins in 9 previous matches – this allowed them to “climb” to the 2nd place. Moreover, there happened a simultaneous appearance in the Copa do Brasil – the team hosted Flamengo in the semi-finals this week there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Gremio has got an advantage in head-to-head matches. The successes include 2020, when the opponents met each other last time – “the Musketeers” won with a 2-1 score at the home arena and brought the match to a goalless draw on the field of Goias.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that even the field factor will help Goias. Thus, we bet on the victory of the guests with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.64).

