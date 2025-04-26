Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 15th round of the Argentine Championship will be played on Monday at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, where local team Godoy Cruz will host Atletico Tucuman. I suggest betting on the outcome of this encounter with good chances for success.

Match preview

The club from Mendoza is clearly going through tough times. With 14 points after 14 rounds and only two victories, Godoy Cruz is sliding to the 15th spot, losing stability underfoot. Eight consecutive draws are a testament to their inability to close matches with a win, and the recent defeat to San Martin (0:1) was another alarm bell.

In attack, Martinas Mendoza is still trying to pull the blanket over himself, but two goals in 16 rounds are clearly not the numbers expected in Mendoza. An average of 0.5 goals per game and five scored in the last five rounds confirm that the "Tombas" attacking mechanism is stalling. Seven rounds without a win have hit the team's psychology hard, and now it's more important than ever to mobilize forces to avoid getting caught up in the thick of the relegation battle.

The team from the northwest of Argentina is going through a difficult stretch of the season, firmly stuck in 18th place with 10 points after 13 rounds. Just three wins, one draw, and nine losses — a troubling result for Atletico Tucuman, and the recent fiasco against "San Lorenzo" (0:1) only added to the nervousness.

In the last five rounds, the team lost four times with only one victory. In attack, all attention is drawn to Mateo Coronel, who has scored four goals in 11 matches. However, this is not enough to compensate for the overall lack of clarity in forward play: the team averages 1.4 goals per match but concedes even more — 1.6. This imbalance severely affects the results.

Probable lineups

Godoy Cruz : Petroli, Meli, Rossi, Mendoza, Arce, Fernandez, Poggi, Andino, Barrea, Abrego, Perez

: Petroli, Meli, Rossi, Mendoza, Arce, Fernandez, Poggi, Andino, Barrea, Abrego, Perez Atletico Tucuman: Gonzalez, Martinez, Ferrari, Brizuela, Orijuela, Ausqui, Josabed, Lopez, Franco, Coronel, Cabrera

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five matches, Atletico Tucuman achieved three victories over Godoy Cruz, not losing once

The "Both teams to score" bet has won in the last four matches

The "Total over 2.5" bet has won in two out of five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers evaluate the chances with roughly equal odds, and considering that the hosts will play without spectators, the home field factor does not play a role in this match. We suggest taking "Total over 2.0" with odds of 1.85.