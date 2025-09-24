Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.649 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium in Deventer, where the local side Go Ahead Eagles will host Romanian outfit FCSB. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with every chance for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Go Ahead Eagles earned their spot in the Europa League by winning the Dutch Cup and will be making their debut in the tournament’s group stage. Right from the first round, Melvin Boel’s team faces a serious challenge — a showdown with Romanian side FCSB.

This season, the club has shown decent form in the Eredivisie: in six matches, they’ve suffered just one defeat — against Sparta (0-3). In the remaining games, the Eagles looked confident and scored at least twice in each. As a result, they’ve collected 9 points from six rounds and sit comfortably in the middle of the table.

As for FCSB, the Romanian capital club has endured a dismal start to their domestic campaign. The reigning champions have now gone nine matches without a win. Their last victory dates back to July 19, when Ilias Charalambous’ men narrowly defeated Petrolul.

In European competition, FCSB started out in the Champions League: they overcame Andorran side Inter in the first qualifying round, but then fell to Macedonian club Shkëndija and dropped into the Europa League. There, FCSB managed to get past Kosovo’s Drita and Scotland’s Aberdeen. As a result, they’ll be competing in Europe’s second-tier tournament for the second year running.

Match facts and head-to-head

Go Ahead Eagles are unbeaten in their last three matches

FCSB are winless in their last three matches

Over 2 goals were scored in six of Go Ahead Eagles’ last seven games

Over 2 goals were scored in six of FCSB’s last eight games

The teams have never met before

Probable lineups

Go Ahead Eagles: De Busser – Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James – Meulensteen, Linthorst, Breum – Goudmijn, Suray, Edvardsen

De Busser – Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James – Meulensteen, Linthorst, Breum – Goudmijn, Suray, Edvardsen FCSB: Târnovanu – Crețu, Ngezana, Popescu, Radunović – Alhassan, Lixandru, Olaru – Miculescu, Tănase, Birligea

Prediction

Recent matches show that both Go Ahead Eagles and FCSB favor attacking football: they score plenty, but also concede their share. That’s why a high-scoring encounter looks likely here. My prediction — over 2.5 goals.

