Dailysports Predictions Football Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Go Ahead Eagles vs FC FCSB prediction https://x.com/GAEagles/status/1969826176400011730
Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles
Europa League (Round 1) 25 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Deventer, De Adelaarshorst
FC FCSB FC FCSB
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the opening round matches of the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the De Adelaarshorst Stadium in Deventer, where the local side Go Ahead Eagles will host Romanian outfit FCSB. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with every chance for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Go Ahead Eagles earned their spot in the Europa League by winning the Dutch Cup and will be making their debut in the tournament’s group stage. Right from the first round, Melvin Boel’s team faces a serious challenge — a showdown with Romanian side FCSB.

This season, the club has shown decent form in the Eredivisie: in six matches, they’ve suffered just one defeat — against Sparta (0-3). In the remaining games, the Eagles looked confident and scored at least twice in each. As a result, they’ve collected 9 points from six rounds and sit comfortably in the middle of the table.

As for FCSB, the Romanian capital club has endured a dismal start to their domestic campaign. The reigning champions have now gone nine matches without a win. Their last victory dates back to July 19, when Ilias Charalambous’ men narrowly defeated Petrolul.

In European competition, FCSB started out in the Champions League: they overcame Andorran side Inter in the first qualifying round, but then fell to Macedonian club Shkëndija and dropped into the Europa League. There, FCSB managed to get past Kosovo’s Drita and Scotland’s Aberdeen. As a result, they’ll be competing in Europe’s second-tier tournament for the second year running.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Go Ahead Eagles are unbeaten in their last three matches
  • FCSB are winless in their last three matches
  • Over 2 goals were scored in six of Go Ahead Eagles’ last seven games
  • Over 2 goals were scored in six of FCSB’s last eight games
  • The teams have never met before

Probable lineups

  • Go Ahead Eagles: De Busser – Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James – Meulensteen, Linthorst, Breum – Goudmijn, Suray, Edvardsen
  • FCSB: Târnovanu – Crețu, Ngezana, Popescu, Radunović – Alhassan, Lixandru, Olaru – Miculescu, Tănase, Birligea

Prediction

Recent matches show that both Go Ahead Eagles and FCSB favor attacking football: they score plenty, but also concede their share. That’s why a high-scoring encounter looks likely here. My prediction — over 2.5 goals.

Comments
