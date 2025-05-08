Girona vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Win Villarreal Odds: 2.13 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 10, 2025, the Montivilli Stadium in Girona will host the 35th round of the Spanish La Liga, featuring a clash between Girona and Villarreal. I believe the visitors have a solid chance of taking all three points in this encounter.

Girona

In their previous outing, Girona managed to slightly strengthen their shaky position in the La Liga standings by grinding out a narrow home win over Mallorca. The only goal of the match was scored by the team’s veteran and top scorer — 38-year-old Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan has now found the net in three consecutive games, and it’s largely thanks to his goals that the Catalans are still clinging to their hopes of survival in the top flight.

Overall, it’s been a tough season for Michel’s men. After last year’s triumph, many anticipated a natural drop-off, but few could have predicted things would unravel so dramatically. Their Champions League campaign left little to remember: Girona managed just one home victory — against Slovan — and lost the other seven matches. As a result, they finished 33rd out of a possible 36. It seems that competing on three fronts proved to be too much of a burden, which has clearly affected their league form.

The recent win was Girona’s first in the last 12 matches. During this stretch, the Catalans managed only four draws while suffering seven defeats. The team’s form remains a major concern, and with a six-point cushion above the relegation zone and four games left, it’s still uncertain whether they can secure their La Liga status without further drama.

Villarreal

Last season, Villarreal finished eighth, missing out on European competition. This campaign, the team has been able to focus almost exclusively on La Liga: an early exit from the Copa del Rey actually played in their favor, allowing them to recharge and zero in on their main target — a Champions League berth.

Marcelino’s side has been showing impressive form. Over the last seven rounds, Villarreal have recorded four wins and two draws. This strong run of results keeps the "Yellow Submarine" firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot. Villarreal currently sit fifth — the last position that secures a place in Europe’s premier club competition. However, the battle for continental football is set to go down to the wire: three teams are fighting for two spots. Athletic are three points ahead of Villarreal, while Betis are breathing down their necks, just a single point behind.

After their trip to Girona, Marcelino’s men face two crucial home games against Leganes and Sevilla — direct rivals in the relegation fight — as well as a tough away fixture against Barcelona, who could have the title wrapped up by then. The "Yellow Submarine" have their fate in their own hands, making this match against Girona all the more vital.

Probable lineups

Girona: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Blind, Herrera, Artur, Martin, Tsygankov, Stuani, Portu

Gazzaniga, Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Blind, Herrera, Artur, Martin, Tsygankov, Stuani, Portu Villarreal: Junior, Kiko Femenia, Costa, Foyth, Cardona, Guye, Parejo, Comesana, Perez, Baena, Pepe

Match facts and H2H

In their last nine home matches, Girona have only managed one clean sheet — in their most recent outing.

Villarreal rank third in points earned on the road this season, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The reverse fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Villarreal’s ground.

The last six head-to-head meetings in Girona have all ended in away wins. The aggregate score is 10-2 in Villarreal’s favor.

Prediction

Villarreal are powering toward their coveted Champions League spot, while Girona have shown little sign of improvement lately. In their current form, it’s hard to see the Catalans holding off a motivated and tactically astute visiting side. I expect Marcelino’s men to give it their all and return from Catalonia with three crucial points. Our pick — Villarreal to win, with odds of 2.13.