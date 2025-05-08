RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Spain Girona vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 10, 2025

Girona vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 10, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Girona vs Villarreal prediction Photo: https://x.com/VillarrealCF
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 12:30 Girona - Villarreal
-
- : -
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Villarreal Villarreal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Villarreal
Odds: 2.13

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On May 10, 2025, the Montivilli Stadium in Girona will host the 35th round of the Spanish La Liga, featuring a clash between Girona and Villarreal. I believe the visitors have a solid chance of taking all three points in this encounter.

Girona

In their previous outing, Girona managed to slightly strengthen their shaky position in the La Liga standings by grinding out a narrow home win over Mallorca. The only goal of the match was scored by the team’s veteran and top scorer — 38-year-old Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan has now found the net in three consecutive games, and it’s largely thanks to his goals that the Catalans are still clinging to their hopes of survival in the top flight.

Overall, it’s been a tough season for Michel’s men. After last year’s triumph, many anticipated a natural drop-off, but few could have predicted things would unravel so dramatically. Their Champions League campaign left little to remember: Girona managed just one home victory — against Slovan — and lost the other seven matches. As a result, they finished 33rd out of a possible 36. It seems that competing on three fronts proved to be too much of a burden, which has clearly affected their league form.

The recent win was Girona’s first in the last 12 matches. During this stretch, the Catalans managed only four draws while suffering seven defeats. The team’s form remains a major concern, and with a six-point cushion above the relegation zone and four games left, it’s still uncertain whether they can secure their La Liga status without further drama.

Villarreal

Last season, Villarreal finished eighth, missing out on European competition. This campaign, the team has been able to focus almost exclusively on La Liga: an early exit from the Copa del Rey actually played in their favor, allowing them to recharge and zero in on their main target — a Champions League berth.

Marcelino’s side has been showing impressive form. Over the last seven rounds, Villarreal have recorded four wins and two draws. This strong run of results keeps the "Yellow Submarine" firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot. Villarreal currently sit fifth — the last position that secures a place in Europe’s premier club competition. However, the battle for continental football is set to go down to the wire: three teams are fighting for two spots. Athletic are three points ahead of Villarreal, while Betis are breathing down their necks, just a single point behind.

After their trip to Girona, Marcelino’s men face two crucial home games against Leganes and Sevilla — direct rivals in the relegation fight — as well as a tough away fixture against Barcelona, who could have the title wrapped up by then. The "Yellow Submarine" have their fate in their own hands, making this match against Girona all the more vital.

Probable lineups

  • Girona: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Blind, Herrera, Artur, Martin, Tsygankov, Stuani, Portu
  • Villarreal: Junior, Kiko Femenia, Costa, Foyth, Cardona, Guye, Parejo, Comesana, Perez, Baena, Pepe

Match facts and H2H

  • In their last nine home matches, Girona have only managed one clean sheet — in their most recent outing.
  • Villarreal rank third in points earned on the road this season, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.
  • The reverse fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Villarreal’s ground.
  • The last six head-to-head meetings in Girona have all ended in away wins. The aggregate score is 10-2 in Villarreal’s favor.

Prediction

Villarreal are powering toward their coveted Champions League spot, while Girona have shown little sign of improvement lately. In their current form, it’s hard to see the Catalans holding off a motivated and tactically astute visiting side. I expect Marcelino’s men to give it their all and return from Catalonia with three crucial points. Our pick — Villarreal to win, with odds of 2.13.

Prediction on game Win Villarreal
Odds: 2.13

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 8 May 2025 Bristol City Odds: 1.71 Sheffield United Recommended 1Win
Talleres vs Libertad prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Talleres Córdoba vs Libertad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 9, 2025 Talleres Odds: 1.94 Libertad Bet now 1xBet
Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 1.75 Olimpia Bet now 1Win
Racing vs Huracan prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Racing Montevideo vs Huracán: Can Huracán stay on top of the group? Racing Odds: 1.79 Huracan Recommended 1Win
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: prediction and bet for the May 9, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.71 Golden State Warriors Bet now Melbet
GV San Jose vs Fluminense prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 San Jose vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 GV San Jose Odds: 1.6 Fluminense Bet now 1Win
Atletico Nacional vs Internacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Atlético Nacional vs Internacional prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 9, 2025 Atletico Nacional Odds: 1.91 Internacional Recommended 22Bet
Cienciano vs Caracas prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Cienciano vs Caracas prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025 Cienciano Odds: 1.7 Caracas Bet now Melbet
Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 Universitario vs Independiente del Valle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Universitario de Deportes Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1Win
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 2 Zamalek SC Recommended 1Win
Pharco FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 Farko vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.7 Petrojet Bet now 22Bet
National Bank vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2025, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 9, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club Today, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Fiorentina - : - Real Betis Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Fiorentina
-
Real Betis
-
15:00
Bodoe/Glimt - : - Tottenham Today, 15:00 Europa League
Bodoe/Glimt
-
Tottenham
-
15:00
Velez Sarsfield - : - Olimpia Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Velez Sarsfield
-
Olimpia
-
18:00
Talleres - : - Libertad Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Talleres
-
Libertad
-
18:00
Barcelona SC - : - River Plate Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Barcelona SC
-
River Plate
-
20:30
Atletico Nacional - : - Internacional Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Atletico Nacional
-
Internacional
-
20:30
Universitario de Deportes - : - Independiente del Valle Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Universitario de Deportes
-
Independiente del Valle
-
22:00
Western United FC - : - Adelaide United 09 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:04 Europa League Semi Final drama: Bodø/Glimt fans set off fireworks outside Tottenham hotel Football news Today, 12:38 Juventus interested in signing Højlund and ready to offer Manchester United a swap deal Football news Today, 12:01 Ex-Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka to play for DR Congo national team Football news Today, 11:52 Cape Town City are negotiating with two of their players to part ways at the end of the season! Football news Today, 11:24 "Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr and her fiancée announce the birth of their child Football news Today, 10:46 Luis Enrique dismisses PSG exit rumors and emphasizes club unity Football news Today, 10:44 Cardoso does not believe it's time to celebrate the championship yet Football news Today, 10:21 "It depends on the club": Donnarumma opens up about his future at PSG Football news Today, 10:15 UEFA comments on Marciniak's future after controversies in Inter vs Barcelona clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores